×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at Edgbaston

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
143   //    23 May 2019, 08:15 IST

India has won the last five matches they have played at Edgbaston.
India has won the last five matches they have played at Edgbaston.

India will play two of its 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston. These matches will be against hosts England and neighbours Bangladesh.

India has played a total of 10 matches at this ground till date with a win-loss record of 7-3. Against England, they have a win-loss record of 3-1 and against Bangladesh, the win-loss record is 1-0 at this ground. India currently is on a five-match winning streak at Edgbaston.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key ODI stats of the Indian Team at Edgbaston.

Batting performances

319/3 against Pakistan in 2017 is the highest total by an Indian team at this ground.

190 all out against West Indies in 1979 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

290 runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan is the most number of runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

123* scored by Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in 2017 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground.

2 centuries have been hit by Indian players at this ground. Ajinkya Rahane is the other Indian player to hit a century at this ground. He scored 106 against England in 2014.

12 half-centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

Advertisement

4 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of half-centuries scored by an Indian player at this ground.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Ravindra Jadeja is the most number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3/27 by Sourav Ganguly against England in 1999 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

7 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper at this ground.

3 dismissals by Rahul Dravid against Pakistan in 2004 is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Yuvraj Singh is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.

catches taken by R Ashwin against England in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player in an innings at this ground.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Shikhar Dhawan Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Advertisement
ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at The Oval
RELATED STORY
ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
ODI Cricket: Top 10 greatest batting streaks
RELATED STORY
The year Indian cricket changed forever: 1983 World Cup records and stats 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing the role of each player in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
The Second Spinner Of Indian ODI Team?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Best player from each department in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players who can provide the X-factor for India
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Edgbaston
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us