ODI Stats: Indian Cricket Team at Edgbaston

India has won the last five matches they have played at Edgbaston.

India will play two of its 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston. These matches will be against hosts England and neighbours Bangladesh.

India has played a total of 10 matches at this ground till date with a win-loss record of 7-3. Against England, they have a win-loss record of 3-1 and against Bangladesh, the win-loss record is 1-0 at this ground. India currently is on a five-match winning streak at Edgbaston.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key ODI stats of the Indian Team at Edgbaston.

Batting performances

319/3 against Pakistan in 2017 is the highest total by an Indian team at this ground.

190 all out against West Indies in 1979 is the lowest total by an Indian team at this ground.

290 runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan is the most number of runs scored by an Indian player at this ground.

123* scored by Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in 2017 is the highest individual score by an Indian player at this ground.

2 centuries have been hit by Indian players at this ground. Ajinkya Rahane is the other Indian player to hit a century at this ground. He scored 106 against England in 2014.

12 half-centuries have been scored by Indian players at this ground.

4 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid is the most number of half-centuries scored by an Indian player at this ground.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by Ravindra Jadeja is the most number of wickets taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3/27 by Sourav Ganguly against England in 1999 is the best bowling performance by an Indian player at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

7 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper at this ground.

3 dismissals by Rahul Dravid against Pakistan in 2004 is the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Yuvraj Singh is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player at this ground.

3 catches taken by R Ashwin against England in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by an Indian player in an innings at this ground.