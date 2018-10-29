One surprise name each team could release ahead of IPL auction

Chennai Super Kings

The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed eleven seasons so far. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful teams in the history of Indian Premier League. With the 12th IPL season is around the corner, the preparations are in full swing. The IPL franchises are looking to get the good combination ahead of the next IPL season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the IPL franchises to submit the list of released players on or before 15th November. So, the franchises have started the preparations for the next season of Indian Premier League. The BCCI has introduced the mid-season transfer window in 2018. The IPL teams can trade the uncapped players or those who have played two or less than two games.

The IPL auction for the next season of IPL likely to be held in Goa in December 2018. It means that the players who underperformed last season may lose their place for the next season. The franchises might surprise everyone by releasing the big names from their squad. Here we take a look at one surprise name each team could release ahead of Indian Premier League auction.

#8 D'Arcy Short - Rajasthan Royals

The left-handed batsman from Australia, D'Arcy Short, was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL auction. He was in terrific form during the Big Bash League 2017-18 season that earned him a contract in the Indian Premier League. However, he was not up to the expectation as he failed to give the flying starts to his team.

He has played in 6 games and managed to score just 115 runs at a poor average of 16.42. His strike-rate was just 116 which is lesser than his T20 career strike-rate of 141. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals could release him ahead of the auction and look to buy some reliable partner to England batsman, Jos Buttler.

