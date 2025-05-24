PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur pitch history and T20 records

Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host Delhi Capitals' final league game of IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings on May 24. Techinically, this is a home match for PBKS, but it is a neutral venue.
PBKS played in Jaipur on May 18, where they defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs. The Kings will be keen to replicate that performance and inch closer to a Top 2 finish in the IPL 2025 standings.
Meanwhile, DC have been eliminated and may try out some of their unused players from the squad. On that note, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Jaipur.
Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur, IPL records
Jaipur has played host to 62 IPL games, with teams batting first winning only 23 times. Looking at the records, both captains will be tempted to field first in the upcoming match.
Here are some important numbers to know from all the previous IPL cricket matches played in Jaipur:
IPL matches played: 62
Won by teams batting first: 23
Won by teams batting second: 39
Highest team total: 219/5 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2025
Lowest team total: 59 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 217/6 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2023
Highest individual score: 113* - Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2024
Best bowling figures: 6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2008
Average first innings score: 167.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Pitch report
Punjab Kings broke the record for the highest team total in Jaipur during the last match played at this venue. It shows that the pitch has been excellent for batting, and loads of runs should be scored when PBKS battle DC.
Spinner Harpreet Brar took three wickets for PBKS in their last match at this venue. All eyes will be on Brar when the Kings take the field in Jaipur.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Last IPL match
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the last IPL match hosted by this stadium on April 18. It was an afternoon match, where PBKS posted 219/5 on the board and then restricted RR to 209/7 in their 20 overs.
In total, the two teams smashed 42 fours and 21 sixes during the match between PBKS and RR. Here is the game's summary:
Brief scores: Punjab Kings 219/5 (Nehal Wadhera 70, Tushar Deshpande 2/37) beat Rajasthan Royals 209/7 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 50, Harpreet Brar 3/22) by 10 runs.
