3 Players who made an impressive debut for India in limited overs in 2021

The year 2021 was full of ups and downs for the Indian cricket team. They began the year by winning consecutive Test series against Australia in Australia, an epic comeback after the 36-all out saga.

They continued to dominate in bilateral series only to falter at ICC tournaments.

They lost the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand.

The Indian team's worst performance this year was at the 2021 T20 World Cup held in UAE, where they were tagged favorites. The men in blue bowed out of the group stage of the tournament after losing two initial matches. They also let go of their superior record of winning every match against Pakistan at the World Cups.

A year as bad as it could be also had some positives like the impressive debut of a few youngsters.

In this article, we will have a look at three such players who made an impressive debut in limited-overs cricket for India.

1. Prasidh Krishna, ODI debut India vs England, Pune

Kohli celebrates the fall of wicket

As the English meaning of his name goes, Prasidh Krishna became 'famous' with his debut performance itself. Known for his pace, the lanky fast-bowler from Karnataka broke a 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets (4) on debut.

Krishna made his debut on March 23, 2021 against England in a three-match ODI series. India had given an imposing target of 318.

England, too, responded strongly as the openers laid a solid foundation with a century stand.

Prasidh broke the stand as he got rid of Jason Roy. He also scalped the wickets of Ben Stokes, Sam Billings and Tom Curran as England got folded for 251.

Prasidh made an impressive debut as he took four wickets for 54 runs in 8.1 overs. India won the match by 66 runs.

2. Krunal Pandya, ODI debut India vs England, Pune

Krunal Pandya shined in his debut ODI

Krunal Pandya made his ODI debut alongside Prasidh Krishna. The Baroda-born all-rounder scored a scintillating half-century on debut. He got the wicket of Sam Curran as well.

Coming to bat at no. 7, Krunal joined hands with KL Rahul as the duo blasted 112 off 57 balls to propel India's score past 300.

Krunal scored 58 off 31 deliveries with seven fours and two sixes.

3. Ishan Kishan, T20I debut India vs England, Ahmedabad | ODI debut India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Ishan won the man of the match on his T20i debut

Ishan Kishan made his T20I debut against England in Ahmedabad. Chasing 165, opener Kishan hit five fours and four sixes enroute his 32-ball 56. India won the match by seven wickets with 13 balls to spare and Kishan was adjudged Man of the Match on his debut.

The left-hander made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on July 18, 2021. He helped his side chase down a target of 263 runs with 59 off 42 deliveries that includes eight fours and two sixes.

