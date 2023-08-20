The second T20I between Team India and Ireland will take place at The Village in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. The Men in Blue lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by two runs via the DLS method.

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna were all over the Ireland batting unit with the new ball, reducing them to 31-5 in 6.3 overs. Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy, though, produced counter-attacking knocks to take the team to 139-7. Campher chipped in with 39, while McCarthy smashed an unbeaten 51 off 33, including four boundaries and sixes apiece.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a good start before the Irish bounced back. Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in consecutive deliveries before rain arrived. The visitors were 47-2 in 6.5 overs, and no further play was possible. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. was adjudged the winners for being two runs ahead of the revised target.

The Village is known for producing decent batting wicket where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The dimensions are also small, which aids batters. On that note, here's a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the second T20I between India and Ireland.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The left-handed batter from Mumbai showed plenty of promise during his maiden international tour in the West Indies. He finished as the highest run-scorer in two-match Test series and followed up with a strong performance in the T20Is, too.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 84 off 51 in the fourth T20I in Miami, helping the Men in Blue win by nine wickets and level the series 2-2. The youngster also showed promise in the first T20I, scoring 24 off 23 before getting out while trying to clear the ropes.

Given the form he is in, expect him to play another cracking knock in the second T20I on Sunday.

#2 Paul Stirling

Ireland captain Paul Stirling didn't had the best outing in the series opener on Friday. He scored run-a-ball 11 before he was cleaned up by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The right-handed batter will look to bounce back and lead his team from the front as Ireland look to level the three-match series. Stirling is Ireland's highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

He has 3408 runs in 129 innings at an average of 28.88, including one hundred and 23 fifties.

#3 Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson had a difficult outing in the limited-overs series against the West Indies. He scored 60 runs in two 50-over games and accumulated only 32 runs in three T20I innings against the Men in Maroon.

Samson didn't get an opportunity to showcase his talent on Thursday, as he was unbeaten on one when rain played spoilsport. However, the Kerala-born cricketer enjoys a good run against Ireland and will hope to make it big and strengthen his case for a berth in the Asia Cup squad.