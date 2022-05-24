“Pujara and Chahal are examples for players on how to make a comeback when you are dropped” - Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has lavished praise on Cheteshwar Pujara and Yuzvendra Chahal for not getting disheartened despite being dropped and answering critics through on-field performances.

Pujara was not part of India’s Test squad for the home series against Sri Lanka. However, he has forced his way back into the team for the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, which is due to start on June 1. The 34-year-old has registered four hundreds in five matches for Sussex in county cricket.

Chahal, who was not picked for the T20 World Cup last year, suffered another setback when he was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. He has responded by claiming 26 wickets for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and is the current Purple Cap holder.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kaif hailed both Pujara and Chahal for having faith in their abilities and working hard to prove doubters wrong. He said:

“This phase comes in almost every player’s career where they feel they are doing well but have still been dropped. How players react after that is what matters. Cheteshwar Pujara is the best example of how to fight back. He went to county cricket and scored so many runs that the selectors were forced to include his name in the Test squad.”

Speaking on RR leggie Chahal, Kaif added:

“Yuzvendra Chahal did something similar. He came to the IPL, focused on his game, claimed a hat-trick, kept taking wickets and played a big role in RR finishing in the Top 2.”

Applauding both Pujara and Chahal for their commitment, he summarized his thoughts and said:

“When you are dropped, you have two options. Either you can give excuses or look for sympathy, or prove yourself with your performances. Pujara and Chahal are examples for players on how to make a comeback when you are dropped.”

While Pujara has been named in the Test squad, Chahal is part of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home next month.

Pujara and Chahal: A tale of two comebacks

Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test squad after a prolonged lean spell. He hasn’t scored a hundred in the longer format for India since January 2019. In five matches for Sussex, he has amassed 720 runs at an average of 120 with a best of 203.

Chahal was shockingly dropped from the T20 World Cup 2021 squad despite an impressive IPL season for RCB. He claimed 18 scalps in 15 games at an average of 20.77.

The 31-year-old was part of the Indian team for the limited-overs matches against West Indies and Sri Lanka in February this year, but hasn’t been a regular in the playing XI lately.

Edited by Samya Majumdar