Rajat Patidar vs Rishabh Pant - comparing their stats after 38 IPL matches

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a platform for discovering some of the brightest cricketing talents. It offers young players the opportunity to compete alongside some of the greatest names in the game.
One of the biggest success stories is Rishabh Pant, whose standout performances in the IPL earned him a place in the Indian national team. More recently, Rajat Patidar, the current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, has been making waves with his performances in the tournament.
On that note, in this article, we’ll compare the IPL stats of Rajat Patidar and Rishabh Pant after 38 matches.
Comparing the stats of Rajat Patidar and Rishabh Pant after 38 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Rajat Patidar made his IPL debut in 2021 and has played 38 matches, scoring a total of 1038 runs.
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant began his IPL career in 2016 and has since featured in 122 matches, amassing 3412 runs at an average of 33.12 and a strike rate of 146.18. He has smashed 19 fifties and one century. In his first 38 IPL matches, Pant had accumulated 1248 runs.
#2 Average and Strike rate
Rajat Patidar has had a solid performance in his 38-match IPL career so far, with an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 154.23.
In comparison, after his first 38 matches in the IPL, Rishabh Pant had a higher average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 162.71.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
Rajat Patidar has accumulated nine half-centuries and one century in his 38-match IPL career, with his standout innings being an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the 2022 season.
In contrast, after his first 38 IPL matches, Rishabh Pant had amassed eight fifties and one century. His highest score, an unbeaten 128 off 63 balls, came against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the 2018 season.
#4 Runs in a winning cause
Rajat Patidar has played 38 IPL matches, with his team securing 22 wins. In those games, he has scored 618 runs in 19 innings, averaging 34.33 with a strike rate of 164.80, including five fifties and one century.
On the other hand, in Rishabh Pant's first 38 IPL games, his team won 15 matches. During this period, he accumulated 579 runs in 15 innings, averaging 41.36 with a strike rate of 170.79, including four fifties.
