Rajat Patidar vs Rishabh Pant - comparing their stats after 38 IPL matches

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has served as a platform for discovering some of the brightest cricketing talents. It offers young players the opportunity to compete alongside some of the greatest names in the game.

Ad

One of the biggest success stories is Rishabh Pant, whose standout performances in the IPL earned him a place in the Indian national team. More recently, Rajat Patidar, the current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, has been making waves with his performances in the tournament.

On that note, in this article, we’ll compare the IPL stats of Rajat Patidar and Rishabh Pant after 38 matches.

Comparing the stats of Rajat Patidar and Rishabh Pant after 38 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Ad

Trending

Rajat Patidar made his IPL debut in 2021 and has played 38 matches, scoring a total of 1038 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Rajat Patidar 38 34 1038 Rishabh Pant 38 38 1248

Ad

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant began his IPL career in 2016 and has since featured in 122 matches, amassing 3412 runs at an average of 33.12 and a strike rate of 146.18. He has smashed 19 fifties and one century. In his first 38 IPL matches, Pant had accumulated 1248 runs.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Rajat Patidar has had a solid performance in his 38-match IPL career so far, with an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 154.23.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rajat Patidar 38 31.45 154.23 Rishabh Pant 38 35.66 162.71

Ad

In comparison, after his first 38 matches in the IPL, Rishabh Pant had a higher average of 35.66 and a strike rate of 162.71.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Rajat Patidar has accumulated nine half-centuries and one century in his 38-match IPL career, with his standout innings being an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the 2022 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Rajat Patidar 38 9 1 112* Rishabh Pant 38 8 1 128*

Ad

In contrast, after his first 38 IPL matches, Rishabh Pant had amassed eight fifties and one century. His highest score, an unbeaten 128 off 63 balls, came against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the 2018 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Rajat Patidar has played 38 IPL matches, with his team securing 22 wins. In those games, he has scored 618 runs in 19 innings, averaging 34.33 with a strike rate of 164.80, including five fifties and one century.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Rajat Patidar 19 618 34.33 164.80 Rishabh Pant 15 579 41.36 170.79

On the other hand, in Rishabh Pant's first 38 IPL games, his team won 15 matches. During this period, he accumulated 579 runs in 15 innings, averaging 41.36 with a strike rate of 170.79, including four fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More