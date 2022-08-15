Ravindra Jadeja completely out of "out of touch" with CSK management post IPL 2022: Reports

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seems all set to come to an end. Apparently, the cricketer has not been in touch with the franchise since the IPL 2022 edition got over in May.

IPL 2022 began on a positive note for Jadeja as he was handed over the captaincy of CSK ahead of the season. However, he had to quit the post after eight games as the side won only two of those matches. The all-rounder’s individual performance also came under the scanner as he struggled with bat, ball and in the field as well.

The 33-year-old also missed the last few matches of the season after being ruled out due to a rib injury. According to a report in TOI:

“Ravindra Jadeja's innings with Chennai Super Kings could be coming to an end unless something miraculous happens in the next couple of months. It is understood that the Indian all-rounder has been completely "out of touch" with the CSK management since the time the IPL got over in May."

The report claimed that Jadeja did not keep CSK management in the loop about the status of his recovery from injury. The report added:

“CSK is known to function 'like a family' and players stay in touch with the franchise through the year. But Jadeja, who underwent a rehab at NCA, before coming back to the Indian team, has kept the Chennai franchise completely in the dark and has not been part of any activity of CSK.”

The Saurashtra cricketer made a comeback into the Indian team during the tour of England. He even scored a hundred in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham.

Ravindra Jadeja has hinted he’s done with CSK

Jadeja gave a massive hint that his association with the Chennai IPL franchise might be coming to an end by deleting all his CSK-related posts from his social media accounts. He also did not feature in the video put out by CSK to wish captain Dhoni on his birthday.

The all-rounder joined CSK back in 2012 and has been one of the key reasons behind the franchise’s success in the IPL, contributing significantly in all departments. However, he just did not look the part during the 2022 season. In 10 matches, he scored only 116 runs and claimed a mere five wickets.

