RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 24 of IPL 2025 ft. Suyash Sharma & Devdutt Padikkal

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 10. The encounter will be their second of this year's tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru are flying high in IPL 2025, with three wins in four matches. While their home record isn't too promising, Rajat Patidar and Co. are slowly clicking into gear, with most of their players having made valuable contributions. There's no real reason to make any changes to their lineup.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 24 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

Phil Salt has endured a couple of failures in a row, but the explosive batter can pick apart any bowling attack on his day. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has shown signs of returning to his best although he hasn't hit top gear yet. The duo will be key on Thursday.

Middle Order: Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

Devdutt Padikkal has batted with good intent at the top of the order. RCB will hope towards him to make more such contributions, and he should come in as an impact player if they chase.

The rest of the Bengaluru middle order will wear a similar look. Captain Rajat Patidar and keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma have been in excellent touch, while Liam Livingstone and Tim David have chipped in as well.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya cannot be counted on much with the bat, but he remains a key cog in the bowling attack.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Picking RCB's pace attack is a straightforward task. Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to give Patidar 12 quality overs across phases, with the Chinnaswamy's dimensions and conditions needing them to be at their best.

Impact Player Options - Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam

Suyash Sharma turned in an impressive display in the last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and should be brought in as the impact player. RCB have flirted with the idea of playing a fourth pacer in Rasikh Salam, but the youngster has gone for runs. Although the conditions will be the deciding factor, Suyash seems to be the frontrunner at this point.

