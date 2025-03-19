RCB strongest playing 11 plus Impact Player options for IPL 2025 ft. Tim David & Rasikh Salam

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have entered full-swing preparations ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise recently hosted the popular Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in front of a packed crowd.

Ad

Always one of the fan favorites, RCB sadly haven't been able to give fans of the men's team much to cheer about. Although they made the playoffs last year, the three-time finalists fell in the Eliminator to be knocked out before getting within touching distance of their maiden trophy.

Will things be different this year? Bengaluru have a squad brimming with talent and even have a few potential combinations to work with.

Ad

Trending

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here is RCB's strongest XI, apart from a set of impact player options, for IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB's strongest opening combination is straightforward. Two of the league's best openers, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, will join forces at the top of the order. While the duo are deadly against pace, they might need to find a way to counter negative matchups like left-arm spin and leg-spin.

Ad

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

RCB have a couple of left-handers who can be in the mix, but they might want to have that flexibility with the impact player option. Even though the middle order will be packed with right-handers without Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal, that might be the team's best bet right now.

Ad

Rajat Patidar, who will lead the side, will be followed by new acquisitions Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David. David might have to fight for his place with Romario Shepherd and Bethell, both of whom offer something different to the team. But RCB will need a reliable finisher who can hit pace, and the Aussie fits the bill better than the others in the reckoning.

Krunal Pandya will be one of the Royal Challengers' most important players, with his defensive left-arm spin being a major weapon at the Chinnaswamy. If he can chip in with the bat, that would be a bonus.

Ad

Lower Order: Rasikh Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Australia v India: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma might have to compete with Rasikh Salam for a spot in the playing XI, although he could come in as an impact player. Rasikh should arguably feature in the side ahead of Suyash, given his ability to bowl through the middle overs and at the death.

Ad

RCB have two quality new-ball options in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal, while Josh Hazlewood, who recently joined the camp after suffering some time out with injury, could be their frontline seamer across phases.

Impact Player Options - Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Padikkal has some work to do on his game, but there's no doubt that there's plenty of talent inside him. If RCB need a top-order batter to cushion an early wicket or two, he could be brought in.

Ad

If Bengaluru need a domestic batter later in the innings, either Manoj Bhandage or Swastik Chikara could be utilized. Both players can hit a long ball, even if they don't have any IPL experience under their belt.

And finally, if the big guns in the batting unit do the job, RCB can give themselves an additional spin option by bringing in Suyash, who has an air of mystery around him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️