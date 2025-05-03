RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, May 3, in IPL 2025. It is the 52nd game of the season and the second one between RCB and CSK.

On March 28, RCB defeated CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium by 50 runs. The Bengaluru-based franchise will aim to complete a rare double over the five-time champions in IPL 2025 tonight.

Ahead of the reverse fixture between CSK and RCB, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 52, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, May 3, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru has slowed down this season. Bowlers have not allowed batters to post big scores despite the small boundaries. It will be a bit challenging for the batters to touch 200.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

Rain showers are predicted during the match hours in the city of Bengaluru. There is a 45% chance of rain, while the wind speed will be around 10 km/h. Humidity levels will range around 80%.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

