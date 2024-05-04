RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 4, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 52nd match of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the points table, having suffered seven losses in 10 matches. However, they managed to secure their third victory against Gujarat Titans in the previous match, winning by nine wickets. Jack Will, who scored a century in just 41 balls, was awarded the Player of the Match.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are currently placed eighth in the points table with four wins and six losses. They will be eager to seek revenge for their previous defeat against RCB and aim to emerge victorious in the upcoming game.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming RCB vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Faf du Plessis cannot be overlooked in your RCB vs GT Dream11 teams. He has scored 288 runs, including two half-centuries, in 10 matches at an impressive strike rate of 159.11.

He has a notable track record at Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring 551 runs in 15 matches at an excellent average of 45. Du Plessis scored a 62-run knock in the last game at this venue and will be trying to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming game.

#2 Karn Sharma (RCB) - 6.0 credits

Karn Sharma of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Karn Sharma can prove to be a trump card in your fantasy teams. He failed to pick up a wicket against Gujarat Titans in the previous game. However, he has fantastic records at Chinnaswamy Stadium, chipping in 11 wickets in six matches.

Karn has bagged seven wickets in the last three games in Bengaluru, including a four-wicket haul. Thus, he will be one of the top differential picks in your RCB vs GT Dream11 teams.

#1 Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Rajat Patidar of RCB (Credits: IPL)

Rajat Patidar didn’t get a chance to bat in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. However, he scored a half-century in his only game against them last season.

This season, Patidar has scored three fifties in the last four games. He will be aiming for his fourth half-century in the upcoming game in Bengaluru.

