RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 4, 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 52nd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

RCB defeated GT in their first match this season by nine wickets. RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first. Titans posted a 200-run total on the board for the loss of three wickets. The opening batters were dismissed within seven overs but Sai Sudharsan (84*), Shahrukh Khan (58), and David Miller’s 26 off 19 helped them set a challenging total.

In reply, Bengaluru lost skipper Faf du Plessis (24) within the powerplay. However, Virat Kohli (70*) and Will Jacks stitched a massive 160-run partnership. Jacks scored the second-fastest century of the season in 41 balls.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the RCB vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 8.5 credits

Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (Credits: IPL)

Sai Sudharsan has been the most consistent batter for the Gujarat Titans. He is currently third on the runs leaderboard with 418 runs to his name, averaging 46.44.

Sai scored his season-best 84-run unbeaten knock in the previous match against RCB. He will be aiming for another similar innings in the upcoming RCB vs GT Dream11 match.

#2 Will Jacks (RCB) - 8.0 credits

Will Jacks in action (Credits: IPL)

Will Jacks has smashed 176 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 44 and also picked up a wicket with the ball. He scored the second-fastest century (41 balls) of the season after Travis Head in the previous game against Gujarat Titans, comprising five fours and 10 sixes.

Jacks will be eyeing another similar knock in the upcoming game and prove to be a crucial asset in your RCB vs GT Dream11 teams.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli in action (Credits: IPL)

Virat Kohli has moved to the second spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard with 500 runs to his name. He played an unbeaten 70-run knock in the last game against GT.

Kohli has scored three fifties and a century in the last four games against Gujarat Titans. He also scored 224 runs in the past four games in Bengaluru, including two half-centuries.

