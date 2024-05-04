RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 52 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4. RCB are last in the points table with six points from 10 matches. On the other hand, GT are eighth with eight points from 10 games.

The two teams clashed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammering Gujarat Titans by nine wickets. Batting first, GT put up 200-3 on the board as Sai Sudharsan smashed 84* off 49 balls, while Shahrukh Khan (58 off 30) notched up his maiden IPL fifty.

At the halfway stage, Gujarat would have been confident of victory. However, Will Jacks (100* off 41) scored a sensational hundred, while Virat Kohli (70* off 44) also played a fine knock. While Jacks hit five fours and 10 sixes in his innings, Kohli hammered six fours and three maximums. Royal Challengers Bengaluru romped home to victory in 16 overs.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the match will start at 6:30 pm IST, while the game will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Bengaluru vs Gujarat IPL 2024 match can be followed on the JioCinema app and website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is available for free on the app and website.

JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage includes live commentary in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Haryanvi.

In addition, viewers can experiment with multiple camera angles while watching the action. The options include Hero Cam, stump cam, batter cam, and bird's eye view.

