RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 2, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2.

LSG lost their season-opener against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. However, they registered their maiden victory in the previous game against Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Quinton de Kock’s 54, Nicholas Pooran’s 48, and Krunal Pandya’s 22-ball 43 helped them set a challenging target of 199 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Debutant Mayank Yadav picked up a three-wicket along with Mohsin Khan, who took two wickets, to limit the Kings to 178/5.

On the other hand, after a four-wicket win over Punjab, RCB suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 83 and along with Cameron Green’s 33 and Dinesh Karthik’s eight-ball 20, they posted 182 on the board. However, KKR chased down the target in just 16.5 overs.

On that note, here are the three differential picks for the RCB vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Vyshak Vijaykumar (RCB) - 6.5 credits

Vyshak Vijayakumar in action (Credits: IPL)

Vyshak Vijaykumar is a right-arm medium pacer from RCB, who can bowl in the middle and death overs and chip in crucial wickets. Despite being his first game of the season, he managed to take a wicket and maintain good economy in his four-over spell. With a track record of eight wickets in six matches at this venue, he has performed well in Bengaluru. However, he hasn't faced LSG yet.

#2 Krunal Pandya (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Krunal Pandya in action (Credits: IPL)

Krunal Pandya had a rough start in the first game, remaining wicketless while being economical with the ball. However, he performed with the bat in the previous game, scoring 43 runs off 22 balls, including four boundaries, and helping his side to set a massive target. Pandya, a left-arm orthodox, can be a threat to the right-handed studded RCB lineup. He is expected to bowl 3-4 overs and chip in a couple of wickets.

#1 Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Quinton de Kock in action (Credits: IPL)

Quinton de Kock got off to a poor start in the first game, scoring just four runs. However, he played a fantastic 54-run knock in the previous game, comprising five fours and two sixes. With 371 runs in 11 matches, de Kock averages 33 against RCB. He also has a fine record at this venue, scoring 463 runs in 12 matches at an average of 46.

Hence, the wicket-keeper batter will be a good option for the captain/vice-captain as well in your RCB vs LSG Dream11 teams.