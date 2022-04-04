Return of an in-form Hardik Pandya as all-rounder in the IPL bodes well for Indian cricket's future 

When Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid pointed out that the team lacked balance with key players missing at numbers 6 and 7 in South Africa, it was clear to one and all that he was referring to Hardik Pandya.

Having taken an indefinite break, Hardik, currently on a comeback trail, will be key to India’s chances in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Hardik at full tilt is something the team has been missing for a while. And from what we have seen in the first two IPL 2022 games for the Gujarat Titans, Hardik the all-rounder is back.

Bowling at speeds between 135-140kmph, it is almost the Hardik of old. What I was keen to see was if Hardik had dropped pace. Bowling yes, but at what pace? If it was anything less than 130lmph it would be a blow for India. It wouldn’t be the Hardik of old and it could be a problem going forward.

Not only has Hardik bowled his full quota in both games, he has done so at good pace and rhythm. He has looked very impressive with the bat as well, giving fans hope that India’s premier all rounder is back at full fitness.

"I have always worked hard in silence" - Hardik Pandya

In a detailed conversation ahead of the IPL, he alluded to the fact that he was keen to bowl.

“I have always rushed myself with my preparation keeping the team’s interest in mind but this time I wanted sometime off to prepare myself physically and mentally. I also wanted to take sometime off for my family. We have spent a lot of time in bio bubbles, though everyone has tried to make us feel comfortable, but staying in a bio bubble is very tough."

"You spend a lot of time away from your family and that eventually takes a toll on you. I wanted time off to reflect on myself and understand which areas I need to work on and concentrate on improving those things. I have always worked hard in silence and will continue to do so”, he had said.

And he has. He has built up strength and looks to have added muscle. He was always a clean striker of the ball and had the talent. Now, having regained full fitness, Hardik, it can be conjectured, will soon be back at his absolute best. If that happens, there is no better news for Indian cricket.

