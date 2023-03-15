"Rohit Sharma will do something really special this season"- Sunil Gavaskar on MI skipper ahead of IPL 2023

Former Indian captain and legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma will have an incredible IPL 2023 season. Rohit had a horrible IPL 2022 with the bat and his team finished rock-bottom in the points table.

However, he has been in good form of late and Gavaskar feels he will make an impact in the upcoming season. The former cricketer also shed light on the likes of Jofra Archer and Ishan Kishan as other players to watch out for.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about these MI stars:

"Jofra Archer is one (trump card) for sure. Ishan Kishan after his ODI double hundred will be somebody to watch out as well. And I think Rohit Sharma will do something really special this season."

MI's strength will be Jofra Archer: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai Indians will miss the services of their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah this season due to a back injury. However, Sunil Gavaskar believes England speedster Jofra Archer can surely fill that role.

Gavaskar feels Archer's ability to bowl across different phases of the game will certainly help MI a lot. He stated:

"I think their strength will be the presence of Jofra Archer. He can pick wickets upfront and also bowl a couple of overs in the end, block the runs and pick up wickets as well."

While Archer is Mumbai's strength according to Gavaskar, the Indian legend feels it is the inexperience in their spin department that could be a bit of a worry for them. He added:

"I think it (weakness) could really be the spin combination. They've got a love new-ball attack but the spin combination just looks a little bit light."

The Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2 in Bengaluru.

