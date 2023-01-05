Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Rahul Tripathi - who should replace Sanju Samson for 2nd IND vs SL T20I?

Team India batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The Kerala cricketer was part of India’s playing XI for the first match of the series but had a forgettable outing. He was dismissed for five as he made an unsuccessful attempt to slog Dhananjaya de Silva.

Samson then dropped a simple catch of Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka in the first over of the visitors’ chase. Later in the innings, he also conceded a boundary via a misfield as his knee got stuck in the ground. In an official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes, referring to the above incident.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as a replacement for the injured Samson, who has been advised of rehabilitation following scans. It is highly unlikely that Jitesh will be picked to play in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad are seen as the two main contenders to take Samson’s place in India’s playing XI for the Pune T20I.

We analyze who between the two would be better suited to replace the injured batter.

Rahul Tripathi a like-for-like replacement for Samson

Rahul Tripathi batting for SRH. Pic: BCCI

Samson batted at No. 4 in India’s first match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Tripathi has experience of batting in the middle order in the IPL, although he has also opened the innings.

He did a terrific job for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at No. 3 during the 2022 edition. Even as the franchise struggled, the 31-year-old smashed 413 runs in 14 games at an average of 37.55 and a superb strike rate of 158.24, with three fifties.

As his strike rate suggests, Tripathi has the ability to score at a brisk pace and put the opposition under pressure. Samson had a similar role in the team. As such, the Maharashtra batter seems like a good like-for-like replacement for Samson.

If he does make his debut on Thursday, it will be a reason for double celebrations as Tripathi will be playing at his home ground - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. If he gets picked, it would be interesting to see whether he comes in at No. 4 or swaps places with Suryakumar Yadav, who batted at No. 3 in the first match of the series.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl As per reports, Punjab Kings’ wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma has replaced Sanju Samson in team India’s squad for the remaining 2 T20Is against Sri Lanka 🏏 As per reports, Punjab Kings’ wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma has replaced Sanju Samson in team India’s squad for the remaining 2 T20Is against Sri Lanka 🏏#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/OJeUudK9ON

Gaikwad is also an option the Indian team management can consider. However, he is a proper opening batter and Team India would not be too keen to alter the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan after just one game. Also, it wouldn’t make much cricketing sense to push Gaikwad into the middle order.

The 25-year-old has had his chances in the recent past but has only managed one fifty in eight innings. It seems he might have to wait for his opportunity for now.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Rahul Tripathi: Comparing their T20 stats

Having made his T20 debut in 2013, Tripathi has featured in 125 matches, scoring 2801 runs at a strike rate of 134.14, with 17 half-centuries and a best of 93. Gaikwad, who also represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket, has contributed 2836 runs in 90 matches at a strike rate of 133.96, with three hundreds and 20 fifties.

Barring the three tons that Gaikwad has registered, his numbers are pretty similar to Tripathi's. Having said that, the latter can also chip in with the ball if needed.

Tripathi has claimed 12 wickets in T20s, which includes a five-wicket haul. He is also a brilliant fielder who has taken some flying catches in the IPL. This is another area where Tripathi has the edge over his statemate.

Will recent form swing the decision in Gaikwad’s favor?

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for CSK. Pic: BCCI

If we look at the recent domestic form of the two players, there is only one winner here, although Tripathi himself hasn’t done badly at all.

Gaikwad was the Player of the Series in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 for clobbering 660 runs in five matches at an average of 220 and a strike rate of 113.59. He slammed four hundreds, including a best of 220*. He also registered two 60s for Maharashtra in the first two matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Looking at Tripathi’s numbers, he slammed 524 runs in eight matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 87.33 and a strike rate of 94.24. The batter hit three hundreds and two fifties in the competition. He has managed a highest of 34 in the three innings he has played in the Ranji Trophy.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #IndvSL With Sanju’s unavailability, there’s a place for one batter. Ruturaj or Tripathi. The game is in Pune. Ruturaj is ahead of Tripathi in the pecking order too…but would that mean SKY pushed to 4? I can’t see Ruturaj at 4 tbh. Your thoughts? #AakashVani With Sanju’s unavailability, there’s a place for one batter. Ruturaj or Tripathi. The game is in Pune. Ruturaj is ahead of Tripathi in the pecking order too…but would that mean SKY pushed to 4? I can’t see Ruturaj at 4 tbh. Your thoughts? #AakashVani #IndvSL

Despite some impressive recent numbers put up by Tripathi, Gaikwad is definitely ahead when it comes to recent form. But will that be enough to swing the contest in his favor? Highly unlikely.

Also Read: 3 reasons why the IPL must go the BBL route and reduce the number of games

Poll : 0 votes