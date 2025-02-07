Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 48 ODIs

Team India's one-day vice-captain Shubman Gill played an excellent knock in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Chasing a target of 249, the Men in Blue lost their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma early. However, Gill top-scored with 87 off 96 and was named Player of the Match for his impressive batting effort.

The right-handed batter struck 14 fours in his fluent knock and was involved in crucial partnerships of 94 and 108 respectively with Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52). The knock was important for Gill after he had a forgettable Test tour of Australia in which he managed only 93 runs in five innings with a best of 31.

While Gill impressed in Nagpur, senior England batter Joe Root was dismissed for 19 off 31 in the comeback ODI, trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja. Gill and Root will be key batters for their respective sides in the upcoming ODIs and the Champions Trophy as well. The former has featured in 48 ODIs so far. On that note, we compare his stats with that of Root at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Who has more runs and a better average after 48 ODIs?

After 48 ODIs, Gill has scored 2,415 runs at an average of 58.90 and a strike rate of 101.30. He has been dismissed without scoring only once. Of his 2,415 runs, 590 runs have come in 10 innings against New Zealand at an average of 84.28. He has also scored 402 runs in nine innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 50.25 and 331 runs in six innings against the West Indies, averaging 66.20.

Further, Gill has scored 272 runs in seven innings against Australia at an average of 38.85, 245 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe at an average of 122.50. In two innings against Bangladesh, he has 174 runs, averaging 87 and 96 runs in two innings against England at an average of 48.

Overall, Root has played 172 ODIs in which he has notched up 6,541 runs at an average of 47.39 and a strike rate of 86.67. After 48 ODIs, he had 1,600 runs to his name at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 80.04. He was dismissed without scoring on two occasions. Of his 1,600 runs, 533 runs came in 12 innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 53.30.

Root also scored 336 runs in 10 innings against India at an average of 37.33 and 292 runs in seven innings against New Zealand, averaging 58.40. Further, in 11 innings against Ashes rivals Australia, he scored 207 runs at an average of 18.81 and hit 167 runs in three innings against the West Indies, averaging 55.66.

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Who has more hundreds after 48 ODIs?

After 48 ODIs, Gill has six hundreds to this name apart from 14 half-centuries. His best of 208 came off 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. Of his six one-day tons, two have come against the Kiwis and one each against Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

After 48 one-dayers, Root have three hundreds and eight half-centuries. His best of 113 had come off 108 balls against India in Leeds in September 2014. The England batter also scored 104* off 117 balls against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in December 2014 and 107 off 122 deliveries against the West Indies in North Sound in March 2014.

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Who has a better record in matches won after 48 ODIs?

Of his first 48 one-day matches, Gill was part of 34 games that India won. In these matches, he scored 2,032 runs at an average of 72.57 and a strike rate of 109.12, with five hundreds and 13 half-centuries. He has not been dismissed for a duck in any of the 34 ODIs that India have won with him in the playing XI.

Of his first 48 ODIs, Root featured in 19 matches that England won. In these games, he scored 729 runs at an average of 60.75 and a strike rate of 88.14, with three centuries and one half-century. He was out for a duck on one occasion.

