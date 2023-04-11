"Snatched victory from RCB's mouth"- Twitterati erupt as Nicholas Pooran's fastest fifty of IPL 2023 sinks RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran proved why he is arguably one of the most fearsome strikers of the ball by hitting the fastest fifty in the IPL 2023 season (15 balls) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.
Pooran scored an incredible 62 runs off just 19 balls and almost single-handedly brought the game well within LSG's grasp. Pooran walked out to bat in the 11th over when the required rate was more than 12. However, he produced an absolute exhibition of strokeplay, leaving RCB players shell-shocked.
Fans on Twitter hailed Nicholas Pooran for finally showing his true quality and repaying the faith shown in him by LSG, who paid a whopping INR 16 crores for his services. Here are some of the reactions:
Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni stitched together a match-winning partnership
When KL Rahul departed in the 12th over, LSG still needed 108 runs to win with just two recognized batters left, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni. All the momentum was with RCB and it seemed to be just a matter of time before the hosts had the two points in the bag.
However, Pooran changed the momentum in the space of a few deliveries and went on a rampage. Smashing boundaries and sixes almost at will, Pooran silenced the Chinnaswamy crowd.
Although he couldn't stay till the end to finish off the game, LSG's lower order did just enough to get the job done on the last ball with one wicket in hand. Lucknow will hope that the southpaw continues to show his incredible form.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (substituted), Wayne Parnell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma (impact player)
Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra (substituted), Ayush Badoni (impact player)
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.