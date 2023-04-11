"Snatched victory from RCB's mouth"- Twitterati erupt as Nicholas Pooran's fastest fifty of IPL 2023 sinks RCB

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran proved why he is arguably one of the most fearsome strikers of the ball by hitting the fastest fifty in the IPL 2023 season (15 balls) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Pooran scored an incredible 62 runs off just 19 balls and almost single-handedly brought the game well within LSG's grasp. Pooran walked out to bat in the 11th over when the required rate was more than 12. However, he produced an absolute exhibition of strokeplay, leaving RCB players shell-shocked.

Fans on Twitter hailed Nicholas Pooran for finally showing his true quality and repaying the faith shown in him by LSG, who paid a whopping INR 16 crores for his services. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 0, 6, 0, 0, 4, 6, 6, 1, 6, 1, 4, 6 , 4, 1, 6



Fifty from 15 balls - fastest in IPL 2023.



Pooran, Take a bow. 0, 6, 0, 0, 4, 6, 6, 1, 6, 1, 4, 6 , 4, 1, 6Fifty from 15 balls - fastest in IPL 2023. Pooran, Take a bow. https://t.co/woE2yGzAGq

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Nicholas Pooran tonight:



0,6,0,0,4,6,6,1,6,1,4,6,4,1,6,4,1,6,W.



- 62 (19) - One of the craziest knocks in IPL history. Pooran unlocked his true potentials tonight and set the Chinnaswamy Stadium on fire! Nicholas Pooran tonight:0,6,0,0,4,6,6,1,6,1,4,6,4,1,6,4,1,6,W.- 62 (19) - One of the craziest knocks in IPL history. Pooran unlocked his true potentials tonight and set the Chinnaswamy Stadium on fire! https://t.co/JDz9mqENnU

Pratik @Prat1k_ They laughed at Gambhir when he stopped the bid for Stokes at 16 cr and got Pooran instead They laughed at Gambhir when he stopped the bid for Stokes at 16 cr and got Pooran instead https://t.co/G5IAb57HGx

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Nicholas Pooran is the definition of clean hitting. Just can't stop loving his batting. So pleasing to eyes. Nicholas Pooran is the definition of clean hitting. Just can't stop loving his batting. So pleasing to eyes. https://t.co/kciwbJxt1w

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Ufff…crazy game. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik missing out on run-outs of the last ball but a game of thin margins. Pooran was special. Two great games in 2 nights at the IPL. #RCBvsLSG Ufff…crazy game. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik missing out on run-outs of the last ball but a game of thin margins. Pooran was special. Two great games in 2 nights at the IPL. #RCBvsLSG

Rinku Singh Fan (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Apology needed by those who laughed at this man for buying Pooran. Apology needed by those who laughed at this man for buying Pooran. https://t.co/z0hM6gSmvK

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh @IPL What a game @RCBTweets vs @LucknowIPL .. congratulations to both the team for this fantastic game.Obviously RCB will be disappointed with the result .. but for LSG @nicholas_47 was the key ..what a CHAMPION pooran . IPL at its best What a game @RCBTweets vs @LucknowIPL .. congratulations to both the team for this fantastic game.Obviously RCB will be disappointed with the result .. but for LSG @nicholas_47 was the key ..what a CHAMPION pooran . IPL at its best ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @IPL

Ridhima Pathak @PathakRidhima #IPL2023 Well Well Well! Looks like Nicholas Pooran has watched Rinku Singh's innings on the loop since last night. Crazy hitting. #RCBvsLSG Well Well Well! Looks like Nicholas Pooran has watched Rinku Singh's innings on the loop since last night. Crazy hitting. #RCBvsLSG #IPL2023 https://t.co/lbu0PBJazq

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Nicholas pooran what an innings it was, the guy single-handedly snatched victory from RCB's mouth. Nicholas pooran what an innings it was, the guy single-handedly snatched victory from RCB's mouth. https://t.co/g7YkbbzsKR

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Nicholas Pooran WOW. 51 from 15 balls🤭🤭🤭🤭. Nicholas Pooran WOW. 51 from 15 balls🤭🤭🤭🤭.

Yusuf Pathan @iamyusufpathan #RCBvLSG IPL at its best! another day, another thriller. Full on entertainment, 425 runs were scored by both sides. Aakir mein Pooran ki behtareen paari ne dilaayi @LucknowIPL ko jeet. #IPL2023 IPL at its best! another day, another thriller. Full on entertainment, 425 runs were scored by both sides. Aakir mein Pooran ki behtareen paari ne dilaayi @LucknowIPL ko jeet. #IPL2023 #RCBvLSG

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni stitched together a match-winning partnership

When KL Rahul departed in the 12th over, LSG still needed 108 runs to win with just two recognized batters left, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni. All the momentum was with RCB and it seemed to be just a matter of time before the hosts had the two points in the bag.

However, Pooran changed the momentum in the space of a few deliveries and went on a rampage. Smashing boundaries and sixes almost at will, Pooran silenced the Chinnaswamy crowd.

Although he couldn't stay till the end to finish off the game, LSG's lower order did just enough to get the job done on the last ball with one wicket in hand. Lucknow will hope that the southpaw continues to show his incredible form.

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat (substituted), Wayne Parnell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma (impact player)

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra (substituted), Ayush Badoni (impact player)

