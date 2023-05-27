"Sorry Sara"- Top 10 funny memes after Shubman Gill's scintillating 129 helps GT beat MI in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) comfortably by 62 runs in the second qualifier match of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 26, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have reached the final for the second consecutive year and will now face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash of the season on Sunday, May 28.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first on a decent batting surface. Shubman Gill (129 of 60 balls) continued his glorious form and played arguably the innings of the season to power GT to a mammoth total of 233/3.

He started cautiously in the beginning but steadily shifted gears and went full throttle after reaching the half-century mark. Sai Sudharsan (43) played second fiddle to him, while Hardik Pandya (28*) played a little cameo in the end.

Mohammed Shami dismissed both openers Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma cheaply and reduced MI to 21/2 in 2.2 overs. Tilak Varma (43 off 14 balls) played a blazing cameo to help his side keep up with the required run rate but perished in the sixth over.

Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Cameron Green (30) kept MI in the hunt by finding boundaries at regular intervals. Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little dismissed the duo in the space of a couple of overs to put GT in firm control of the proceedings. MI lost their way completely after that and got bundled out for 171 in 18.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"Shubman batted really well. The wicket was good - we thought they got 20-25 runs extra. With the batting line-up we had, we were very positive. We could not stitch long partnerships and we just lost our way a little bit. (On the pitch) We thought about giving it a good crack, and wanted to be positive.

"We had to make full use of the powerplay and that did not go well for us. I thought Surya and Green batted well in the middle but we wanted one batter to take the game deep. Anything can happen. It is a good pitch to bat on but yeah, you have to give credit where it is due. Gujarat played well," added Rohit.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring contest between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. They expressed the same through some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Tumko kya laga? El Classico ke chakkar mein Modi ji ko naaraaz kar dunga? Lol Tumko kya laga? El Classico ke chakkar mein Modi ji ko naaraaz kar dunga? Lol https://t.co/mqWS1WrUHr

Poll : 0 votes