SRH IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Sunrisers Hyderabad's fixtures

The full list of fixtures for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

by Shankar Narayan @shanky11173
News 23 Feb 2017, 19:29 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to lift the crown for a second year in a row

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions of the Indian Premier League will look to capture the crown for a second consecutive year this time in front of their home fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as the final is scheduled to take place at their home base.

At the IPL Auction, that took place in Bengaluru on Monday, the team bought 8 players, including two players from Afghanistan in the form of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. They also roped in good Indian recruits, with the likes of Pravin Tambe, Mohammad Siraj and others joining their ranks.

One look at the David Warner-led side and you can immediately say that when Season 10 of the League begins from the 5th of April, they will surely be among the favourites to retain their title.

SRH final squad for IPL 2017 – David Warner (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddharth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Eklavya Dwivedi, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Laughlin, Pravin Tambe and Tanmay Agarwal.

Here’s the entire list of fixtures for the Sunrisers:

DateMatchVenueTime(IST)
April 5th 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challenger BangaloreRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad8:00 P.M
April 9th 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat LionsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad4:00 P.M
April 12th 2017Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers HyderabadWankhede Stadium, Mumbai8:00 P.M
April 15th 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI PunjabRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad8:00 P.M
April 19th 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi DaredevilsRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 P.M
April 22nd 2017Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers HyderabadMCA Stadium, Pune8:00 P.M
April 25th 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers HyderabadM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru8:00 P.M
April 28th 2017Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers HyderabadIS Bindra Stadium, Mohali8:00 P.M
April 30th 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight RidersRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad8:00 P.M
May 2nd 2017Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers HyderabadFeroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi8:00 P.M
May 6th 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune SupergiantRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad4:00 P.M
May 8th 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai IndiansRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad8:00 P.M
May 13th 2017Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot4:00 P.M

Beginning the season with a home game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Sunrisers will look to inflict a similar result on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their home turf. 

With their final game scheduled in mid-May, the David Warned-led side will look to assure a spot in the final four stage of the competition before that game against the Gujarat Lions.

If they do get to that stage of the competition, they will have the following schedule on their hands:

DateMatchVenueTime(IST)
May 16th 2017Qualifier 1TBA8:00 P.M
May 17th 2017EliminatorTBA8:00 P.M
May 19th  2017Qualifier 2TBA8:00 P.M
21st May 2017FinalRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad8:00 P.M
