SRH IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Sunrisers Hyderabad's fixtures

The full list of fixtures for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to lift the crown for a second year in a row

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions of the Indian Premier League will look to capture the crown for a second consecutive year this time in front of their home fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, as the final is scheduled to take place at their home base.

At the IPL Auction, that took place in Bengaluru on Monday, the team bought 8 players, including two players from Afghanistan in the form of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. They also roped in good Indian recruits, with the likes of Pravin Tambe, Mohammad Siraj and others joining their ranks.

One look at the David Warner-led side and you can immediately say that when Season 10 of the League begins from the 5th of April, they will surely be among the favourites to retain their title.

SRH final squad for IPL 2017 – David Warner (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddharth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Eklavya Dwivedi, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Laughlin, Pravin Tambe and Tanmay Agarwal.

Here’s the entire list of fixtures for the Sunrisers:

Date Match Venue Time(IST) April 5th 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challenger Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 P.M April 9th 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 4:00 P.M April 12th 2017 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 P.M April 15th 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 P.M April 19th 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 P.M April 22nd 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 8:00 P.M April 25th 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 8:00 P.M April 28th 2017 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 8:00 P.M April 30th 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 P.M May 2nd 2017 Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi 8:00 P.M May 6th 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 4:00 P.M May 8th 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 P.M May 13th 2017 Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 4:00 P.M

Beginning the season with a home game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Sunrisers will look to inflict a similar result on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their home turf.

With their final game scheduled in mid-May, the David Warned-led side will look to assure a spot in the final four stage of the competition before that game against the Gujarat Lions.

If they do get to that stage of the competition, they will have the following schedule on their hands: