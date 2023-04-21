SRH vs CSK memes, IPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 29th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was the fourth win from six games for the yellow franchise this season.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and invited their opponents to bat first. SRH batter Harry Brook's indifferent batting form continued as his innings lacked rhythm. The English youngster hit a sensational century on a flat wicket in Kolkata last week but has struggled for runs in all other matches. On a slowish Chennai pitch, Brook expectably found it difficult and perished in the fifth over after scoring 18 runs.

Abhishek Sharma (34) played a few shots at the fag end of the powerplay and tried to inject some momentum into the innings. Chennai spinners came in after that and strangled the run flow in the middle overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/22) spun a web around the batters and triggered a middle-order collapse of SRH. The Hyderabad side could not recover from there as they could only reach 134/7 after 20 overs.

In reply, Devon Conway (77*) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) put on an 87-run opening partnership and poured water into SRH's slim hopes of a victory. Mayank Markande (2/23) picked up a couple of wickets in the second half of the innings and delayed the inevitable. CSK reached 138/3 in 18.4 overs and won the match comprehensively by seven wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram reflected on the loss and said:

"Disappointed again, never nice to lose. We let ourselves down with the bat. We could not build partnerships of any substance and we struggled to put on a good total. (On the pitch) We certainly said it was not a 130-odd wicket. It was along the lines of 160."

He added:

"Partnerships were not there and it was tough to get momentum. They bowled really well in the middle overs, built pressure and did not give anything away. We knew they (spinners) would play a big role, it was about having your own plans. It was about situations on when to take them down or rotate the strike."

SRH vs CSK IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. They expressed their reactions to the match through amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

CSK are now third in the table and will next face KKR on Sunday, April 23.

