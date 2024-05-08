SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) crushed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier tonight in IPL 2024. An incredible batting display from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma helped the Orange Army chase down a 166-run target inside 10 overs only.

Head remained unbeaten on 89 runs off 30 balls, while Sharma amassed 75 runs from 28 deliveries. Earlier in the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economical spell of 2/12 helped the Hyderabad-based franchise restrict their opponents to 165/4 in 20 overs.

Here's a quick glance at the scorecard, award winners and top records from the SRH vs LSG match of IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in SRH vs LSG match, IPL 2024

Travis Head swept the majority of the awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the SRH vs LSG game. The SRH opener won the Man of the Match award besides taking the awards for Most Fantasy Points, Most Sixes and Highest Strike Rate home.

The only LSG player to win an award last night was Ayush Badoni, who won the Most Fours award for hitting nine fours in his unbeaten half-ton.

Here is the complete list of award winners in SRH vs LSG match:

Man of the Match: Travis Head (89 off 30)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Travis Head

Super Sixes of the Match: Travis Head (8 sixes)

Electric Striker of the Match: Travis Head (Strike rate of 296.97)

Most Fours in the Match: Ayush Badoni (9 fours)

SRH vs LSG scorecard

Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 30-ball 55 helped the Lucknow Super Giants reach 165/4 after being down to 21/2 in the fifth over. Nicholas Pooran supported him brilliantly with a 26-ball 48. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad with figures of 2/12 in four overs.

Chasing 166 for a win, Sunrisers Hyderabad showed no mercy to the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma launched an all-out assault, whacking 167 runs off just 58 deliveries. Not a single LSG bowler could break the partnership. In fact, every LSG bowler had a minimum economy rate of 14.5 runs per over.

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match

It was another record-breaking match featuring the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Numerous interesting stats and records emerged from this contest.

Here's a compilation of some of them:

Sunrisers Hyderabad took just 8.2 overs to reach 150. It was the fastest team 150 in T20 cricket history. Sunrisers Hyderabad broke Chennai Super Kings' record for the most sixes by a team in a single IPL season. CSK hit 145 sixes in 2018, while SRH have already hit 146 in IPL 2024, with two league matches to go. This was the third 10-wicket win for SRH in IPL history. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (4) have more 10-wicket victories. Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off the fastest 150+ run-chase in IPL. They took 9.4 overs, breaking Deccan Chargers' record, who took 12 overs to chase down 155 against Mumbai Indians in 2008.

