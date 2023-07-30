Stuart Broad the white-ball bowler: Remembering the pacer's 5 best moments in ODIs and T20s

Stuart Broad has called it a day on his international career. The right-arm pacer will hang up his boots after the ongoing Ashes 2023 series ends. Broad has only been active in the red-ball arena since early 2017.

Not many fans would know that Stuart Broad has not played a single List-A game or T20 match after July 1, 2017. His last List-A appearance came for Nottinghamshire in the final of Royal London One-Day Cup 2017 against Surrey. Broad remained wicketless in that game at Lord's, but Nottinghamshire ended up winning the tournament.

Meanwhile, his last T20 game was for the Hobart Hurricanes against the Perth Scorchers in BBL 2016/17. Broad bowled a spell of 1/33 in 3.5 overs as Hobart lost by seven wickets. His last T20 wicket was Shaun Marsh.

Now that Stuart Broad has announced retirement, in this listicle, we will look back at his top five moments as a white-ball cricketer.

#1 Stuart Broad's Man-of-the-Match performance in T20 World Cup 2010 semifinal

Broad won only one Man of the Match award in his T20I career for England. It was in the T20 World Cup 2010 semifinal against Sri Lanka in St Lucia. He returned with figures of 2/21 in four overs and helped England keep the islanders down to 128/6.

Mahela Jayawardene and Chamara Kapugedara were his two victims. Broad's efforts helped England qualify for their first-ever T20 World Cup Final. England eventually beat Australia to become the champions in the shortest format of the game.

#2 Stuart Broad's first T20I win as England captain

Broad was England's T20I captain from 2011 to 2014. Under his leadership, the team participated in two T20 World Cups - 2012 and 2014. While England could not win the mega event, they recorded 11 wins in 26 completed T20Is under Broad.

The fast bowler will always remember his first win as England captain. It came against India at Emirates Old Trafford in 2011. Broad led from the front with figures of 2/37 and two catches as England beat India by six wickets.

#3 Stuart Broad's dream spell against South Africa

In the second ODI of the England vs South Africa 2008 series hosted by Nottingham, Broad destroyed the Proteas batting lineup with his pace. He bowled 10 overs, conceded 23 runs and bagged five wickets.

Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy and Johan Botha got out to him as South Africa managed only 83 runs in the first innings. Broad bowled three maiden overs in his spell. England won that game by 10 games, with Broad winning the Man of the Match award.

#4 Stuart Broad's best ODI knock

While Broad has scored 150+ in his Test career, his highest score in ODI cricket was 45*. He played that knock under pressure against India at the Emirates Old Trafford in 2007.

Chasing 213 for a win, England were down to 114/7. It looked like India would win the match, but Broad and Ravi Bopara stitched up an unbeaten 99-run stand for the eighth wicket. Broad scored 45 runs off 73 balls, whereas Bopara was not out on 43 off 82 as England won by three wickets.

#5 Stuart Broad's best T20I spell

Broad's best figures in T20I cricket were 4/24. He achieved those figures in a high-scoring match between England and New Zealand at the Eden Park on February 9, 2013.

England batted first and scored 214/7 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis managed 174/9. Broad bowled a tight spell of 4/24 in four overs. His four wickets were Hamish Rutherford, Colin Munro, James Franklin and Trent Boult.

