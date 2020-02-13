Suresh Raina believes MS Dhoni is the best captain India have ever had

Raina believes that CSK are lucky to have Dhoni's aura in the dressing room

Veteran Indian left-hander Suresh Raina has stated that MS Dhoni is the best captain India have ever had and went on to add that the Chennai Super Kings are lucky to have his aura in the dressing room.

Dhoni's future has been the subject of intense speculation ever since India's disappointing World Cup exit at the hands of New Zealand last year.

He hasn't turned out for India since that outing, which has raised questions about his future in limited-overs cricket with the Men in Blue.

These concerns were further exacerbated when he was left out of the BCCI's central list of contracts for international cricketers.

Fans will get to see Dhoni in the flesh when he dons the gloves and assumes responsibility behind the stumps for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Raina was speaking about his team's prospects in the T20 extravaganza and stated that CSK are lucky to have Dhoni's aura in the dressing room, who he believes is the best captain that India have ever had.

"I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room," Raina said on 'The Super Kings show' on Star Sports Tamil.

Raina also expressed his delight and excitement about playing with CSK's new acquisitions, stating that the team has a very good balance of young and experienced players this year.

"This year we have a lot of new talent in our team. Piyush (Chawla) is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has been bowling really well for them. So, I think we have a lot of mixture of youngsters and seniors".