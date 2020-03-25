Suresh Raina shares heartwarming message on social media as India gears up for 21-day lockdown

Cricketers have used social media to raise awareness regarding COVID-19 amid the current pandemic.

India sets itself up for a 21-day lockdown as per the Prime Minister's orders to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina took to social media platform Instagram to share a heartwarming message amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and informed them of a 21-day lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The 69-year-old stated that this is essential for everyone in the country in order to fight the outbreak.

COVID-19 has already led to the postponing of IPL 2020 and social distancing has been imposed on the whole nation as part of the necessary precautions. Cricketers and other sports personalities during such difficult times have taken to social media to try and bring about awareness in the masses regarding the situation.

Raina, who recently announced the birth of his son Rio with wife Priyanka, took to Instagram to share a powerful message as India sets itself for a complete 21-day lockdown.

The post was a picture of Raina holding a paper with a message that read,

"I love my family.

Do you?

I am staying at home to protect them.

Are you?"

The post was accompanied by the caption,

"Like a team in the game of cricket, my family and I will stay home together to win this battle against corona...Will you do the same & win this battle for your family and fellow countrymen #bestrong #beunite #bebrave #fightcorona #21daylockdown #21dayschallenge #indiafightscorona"

The 33-year-old was scheduled to be part of CSK's roster in the 13th edition of the IPL, however, the tournament was pushed from its initial date March 29 to April 15 to avoid large gatherings of masses. The fate of this year's edition still remains up in the air, though, with several possibilities such as a shortened tournament or playing in empty stadiums are being considered.