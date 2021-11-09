T20 World Cup 2021: Best Playing XI from eliminated teams

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will resume tomorrow with the semi-final stage of the competition getting underway in the Middle East.

The first two rounds of the tournament are now in the history books. Pakistan, England, New Zealand and Australia have emerged as the four semi-finalists of this year's T20 World Cup.

Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Oman were eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after the first round.

Eight teams, namely India, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, returned home after the Super 12 stage.

Although the 12 nations are no longer alive in the race to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, there were some brilliant performances from the players in their squads.

Before the semi-finals begin, let's take a look at the best playing XI from the eliminated teams.

Openers - Charith Asalanka and KL Rahul (wk)

KL Rahul was India's best batter in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka impressed fans with his magnificent batting performances in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The southpaw was one of the four batters to score more than 200 runs in the Super 12 stage. He aggregated 225 runs in five innings at an average of 56.25.

India's KL Rahul will open the innings with Asalanka for this team. Rahul struggled to get going against Pakistan and New Zealand but finished the tournament with three back-to-back fifties.

The right-handed batter aggregated a total of 194 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 152.75.

Middle Order - Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and Najibullah Zadran

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored the majority of runs for South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa's middle-order batters Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram played vital roles in the victories registered by the Proteas in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Rassie scored 177 runs in five innings, with his highest score being 94*, while Markram aggregated 162 runs in five innings at a fantastic average of 54.

Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran completes the team's middle order. Zadran was the highest run-scorer for his country in the Super 12 stage, scoring 172 runs, including two fifties.

All Rounders - David Wiese, Ravindra Jadeja and Wanindu Hasaranga

Ravindra Jadeja was the best player for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The all-rounder had a batting average of 39, and he scalped seven wickets in five matches.

Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match in two of the three games where India emerged victorious.

David Wiese and Wanindu Hasaranga continued their phenomenal form from Round 1 in the Super 12s.

Wiese scored 127 runs and bagged three wickets for Namibai in the Super 12 round, while Hasaranga was one of three bowlers to take 10 or more wickets in the Super 12 round. He also scored 48 runs in five matches for Sri Lanka.

Bowlers - Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Dwaine Pretorious is a bowling all-rounder, but he has been placed in the bowlers' category because he got a chance to bat only twice and scored just one run.

Pretorious was exceptional with the ball in the UAE as he scalped nine wickets in five matches and maintained a decent economy rate of 6.88.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje complete the playing XI. The two South African pacers picked up a total of 17 wickets between themselves.

Unfortunately, none of the South African pacers will feature in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Best playing XI from the eliminated teams of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Charith Asalanka, KL Rahul (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Ravindra Jadeja, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

