T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs SL: 4 landmarks to watch out for

Match 29 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is set to take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight and will see England take on Sri Lanka. Both teams will be looking to go for the win and attain a stronghold in the table in what is set to be an exciting contest.

The English have had a rather contrasting campaign compared to the Lankans. They have three wins under their belt and will want another to seal their spot in the semis.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost their previous match against South Africa which was a pretty close encounter. With two consecutive defeats they are expected to bring their A-game against England to stay in the fight for a knockout berth.

Let's take a look at some landmarks certain players can cross tonight.

#1 Jonny Bairstow is a hit away from collecting 50 T20I maximums

Jonny Bairstow in action for England.

Jonny Bairstow saw through England in their clash against the Aussies with an unbeaten 16 and it seems he has regained his mojo. The right-hander has an impressive T20 international record with 1176 runs in 60 matches. Bairstow has also struck 49 maximums and if he manages to clear the fence once today, he will have gathered 50 T20I sixes.

#2 Liam Livingstone is just seven shy of scoring 4,000 T20 runs

Liam Livingstone in action for England.

Liam Livingstone has been a great find for the English side, particularly in the shortest format of the game. Though he didn't get to bat against Australia, the 28-year-old picked up a wicket and gave away just 15 runs in his four overs. If Livingstone gets a chance to bat against Sri Lanka and manages to score seven runs, he will join the 4,000-run club in T20 cricket.

#3 Lahiru Kumara needs 4 scalps to join the 100-wicket club in international cricket

Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara.

Though he failed to defend 15 runs in the last over against South Africa, Lahiru Kumara has been an explosive bowler and has helped Sri Lanka in the middle overs. In 12 T20 internationals, he has picked up 14 wickets with best figures of 3/7.

Kumara now needs four more scalps to collect 100 wickets in international cricket, across all three formats. He will be eager to clinch that record tonight and help Sri Lanka cross the line.

#4 Kusal Perera is one big hit shy of completing 100 sixes in T20 cricket

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera.

Kusal Perera has been an exceptional opener for Sri Lanka over the years. Though he failed to produce a big innings against South Africa in their last game, his record in T20 internationals displays why he shouldn't be taken lightly.

The southpaw has scored 1503 runs in 57 innings at an average of almost 27. In fact, Perera is only the second Sri Lankan batter ever to reach the 1500-run mark in T20Is.

If he clears the fence just once tonight, he would have gathered 100 sixes in T20 cricket. Sri Lanka need to get off to a flying start tonight and Perera could be the man to provide them with that.

Probable Playing XIs for ENG vs SL

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win today's match? ENG SL 3 votes so far