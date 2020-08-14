There is no guarantee that players who do well in CPL will do well in IPL: Ashish Nehra

Former India fast bowler and former Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling coach Ashish Nehra believes that there is no guarantee that players who perform well in the Caribbean Premier League will play with the same level of intensity in the Indian Premier League.

But at the same time, Ashish Nehra also feels that the players who will be playing in the CPL like Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, or Imran Tahir, will have an advantage ahead of other players as they will get some match practice. There has hardly been any cricket played around the world in the last 5-6 months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, these players will get into the groove faster than other players who will be playing the IPL. So Ashish Nehra feels that getting some match practice before the IPL begins will be fantastic for the players playing in the CPL.

"I would like to say, whichever player plays CPL, there is no guarantee that their performance will be replicated in the IPL, but they will definitely have an edge over the other players," Ashish Nehra said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"If you reach UAE after playing for a month, it will definitely make a difference, be it Kieron Pollard or Imran Tahir or Rashid Khan," Ashish Nehra further added.

It will be a good thing for Imran Tahir to play IPL after CPL: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra also praised veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir who will be playing in his third season for the Chennai Super Kings. Tahir is extremely fit and is still going strong at the ripe old age of 41.

Ashish Nehra is of the opinion that when a cricketer is towards the twilight of his career, some match practice becomes extremely crucial and helps him in being in good shape. Thus Nehra feels that it is a really good thing for Imran Tahir to be playing in the CPL before the IPL.

"Even today when Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he celebrates like an 18-20 year-old player. He is a dedicated player. When we talk about a certain age, when you get to play more matches and get more practice at that age, it is always better. It will be a really good thing for Imran Tahir to play the IPL after playing in the CPL," Ashish Nehra said.

The CPL will be starting from August 18 and will go on till September 10. The tournament will be played at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago. The IPL will be staged in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 and will be played across three venues namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.