Top 3 lowest totals successfully defended in Men’s T20 World Cup history ft. SA vs BAN

T20 cricket fans are having the time of their lives, from seeing 262 runs chased in the Indian Premier League to witnessing teams defend low scores of 113 in the T20 World Cup 2024. Of course, the pitch has a large part to play, but one can agree that low-scoring thrillers are equally entertaining as high-scoring games.

Talking of another nail-biting finish, South Africa faced Bangladesh in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 10 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The pitch of Nassau County Stadium has come under criticism for offering excessive seam movement, swing, and a lot more.

On a tricky surface, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, but things didn’t start well as they lost a wicket in the very first over. At one stage, the Proteas were 23/4, then David Miller (29) and Heinrich Klaasen (46) built an important 79-run stand as Aiden Markram’s side scored 113 runs in their 20 overs.

In the second innings, South Africa continued to be in the game as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals. At the halfway stage, Bangladesh were 50/4, but what followed next was a partnership between Towhid Hridoy (37) and Mahmudullah (20).

It all came down to the last over, with Bangladesh needing 11 to win. As for South Africa, it was Keshav Maharaj who bowled exceptionally well. The left-arm orthodox bowler took two wickets and helped his side win the match by four runs.

As fans witnessed yet another low-scoring thriller, in this article, we will look at the top three lowest totals successfully defended in the history of the Men's T20 World Cup.

#3 India vs Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup (119 runs)

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in cricket. The Men in Blue faced the Men in Green in the 19th match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Batting first, India lost both openers within three overs; however, things were looking good at the halfway stage, as India were 81/3. However, nobody could have imagined what was coming next. India suffered a terrible collapse and dropped from 89/3 to 119 all out in 19 overs.

Even though the pitch had a lot to offer, defending such a total was a big ask, and things didn't start well when Shivam Dube dropped a sitter to give Mohammad Rizwan an extra life in the third over. Pakistan were 57/1 in 10 overs, with the game perfectly balanced.

Axar started the fight back after he got a wicket on his first ball of the 11th over. Jasprit Bumrah then struck a major blow when he dismissed Rizwan in the 15th over. Thereon, the Indian bowlers were in complete control as Pakistan fell short by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets and was named the Player of the Match.

#2 Sri Lanka vs New Zealand in the 2014 T20 World Cup (119 runs)

Sri Lanka faced New Zealand in the 30th match of the 2014 T20 World Cup at Chattogram. The Black Caps won the toss and chose to bowl first, and their bowlers didn’t disappoint. Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham were the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets each as Sri Lanka was bowled out on 119 runs.

In response, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill got run out in the third over, which instigated their downfall. Sri Lankan spinner Ranaga Herath bowled a magical spell, picking five wickets and conceding only three runs as New Zealand were bowled out for 60 runs.

Kane Williamson fought alone, scoring 42 runs for the Black Caps, which was not enough as Sri Lanka won the match by 59 runs.

#1 South Africa vs Bangladesh in the 2024 T20 World Cup (113 runs)

South Africa made history in the game against Bangladesh played on June 10 in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Proteas won the toss and chose to bat first on a tricky pitch. They lost some early wickets, but decent knocks from Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) guided them to a fighting total of 113.

In response, Bangladesh didn’t start well enough, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Anrich Nortje was on fire for the Proteas in the middle overs as he took two wickets. Towhid Hridoy (37) showed some fight, and he was well supported by Mahmudullah (20).

However, Keshav Maharaj kept his cool in the last over, when the Bangla Tigers needed 11 to win. The Proteas spinner took two wickets as Mahmudullah was unable to take Bangladesh over the line, resulting in the win for South Africa by four runs.

