Top 5 batsmen with most Indian Premier League ducks

Some very surprising names make the list

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 14:22 IST

Getting out for a duck is one of the biggest nightmares for a batsman but such is cricket at the very top level. It is very harsh and unpredictable.

No batsman ever wants to get out without contributing to their team’s cause with the willow but sometimes it does happen. Over the years we have seen some of the best in the business play in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and sometimes even they falter to get going.

As the 10th edition of the tournament approaches, we look back at some of the star batters who have got out for zero the most number of times. Believe me, no one wants to be on this list!

#5 Rohit Sharma (8)

Rohit has been a rock for the Mumbai Indians over the past few years

The Mumbai Indians captain has been a prolific run-getter for his side over the years. He has led from the front always and always played a crucial hand when his team has needed him the most.

Rohit joined the franchise in 2011 from the now defunct Deccan Chargers and in 2013 he was given the captaincy. That very year he led them to the title and then doubled the celebrations by winning the Champions League T20. In 2015 to he once again led the team to the crown by scoring 482 runs from 16 games.

Overall, Rohit has scored 3874 runs from 142 games at an average of 33.68 and strike rate of 131.72. He, however, has also scored 8 ducks during this time.

Ajinkya Rahane and AB De Villiers too have got out 8 times in the tournament without opening their account.