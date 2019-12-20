Top 5 batsmen with most ODI hundreds

Rohit Sharma

With his brilliant knock of 159 against West Indies at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Indian opener Rohit Sharma moved to number four in the list of batsmen with most one-day hundreds. Rohit’s innings came off 138 balls, and featured 17 fours and five sixes as India squared the three-match series 1-1 with a 107-run victory.

Rohit’s tally of one-day hundreds has now moved to 28, but that’s not all. Rohit also has the most ODI hundreds in 2019 - seven (five of them coming in the World Cup). He is closely followed by Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has registered five tons in the year.

In addition, Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in 2019, with 1,427 runs in 27 matches at an average of 57.08 and strike rate of 89.52.

While Rohit keeps going from strength to strength with every ODI hundred, here’s a look at the other legendary cricketers with most one-day tons.

#4 Sanath Jayasuriya (28 hundreds)

Sanath Jayasuriya

With his latest hundred against West Indies, Rohit actually joined former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya on the list of players with most one-day tons. Jayasuriya played 445 matches for his 28 hundreds, and amassed 13,430 runs at an average of 32.36, and strike rate of 91.20.

Apart from his centuries, Jayasuriya also hit 68 fifties. The cricketer-turned-politician had a special liking for the Indian attack against whom he smashed seven hundreds, including his highest of 189 at Sharjah in 2000.

#3 Ricky Ponting (30 hundreds)

Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is at number three on the list, having scored 30 centuries in 375 matches. Punter amassed 13,704 runs in his ODI career at an average of 42.03 and strike rate of 80.39. Apart from 30 ODI tons, he also has 82 fifties to his name.

Ponting has registered six hundreds each against India (including one in 2003 World Cup final) and New Zealand. His highest score of 164 came in the Johannesburg ODI of 2006, where South Africa chased down a record target of 435.

