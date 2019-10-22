×
Top 5 batsmen with most runs in a three-match Test series

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
192   //    22 Oct 2019, 16:38 IST

Graham Gooch
Graham Gooch

India’s new opener Rohit Sharma has been in scintillating form in the Test series against South Africa. The series which began with question marks over his position in the playing eleven, and with uncertainty over his ability as a Test opener, could end being the turning point of his career in the longer format.

Sharma has amassed 529 runs in four innings against the Proteas in the three Tests, at an average of 132.25 with two hundreds and a double hundred. For a Test series, he also has an amazing strike rate of 77.45. Sharma’s scores in the series are 176, 127, 14 and 212. The next highest run-getter in the series is Sharma’s opening partner Mayank Agarwal with 340, including one hundred and an double hundred at an average of 85.

While Sharma is the highest run-getter in the series against South Africa by some distance, he still doesn't feature in the list of top run-getters in a three-match Test series.

In this feature, we take a look at the top 5 batsmen with most runs in a three-match Test series.

#5 David Warner (592 runs)

David Warner
David Warner

The big-hitting Aussie opener David Warner compiled 592 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand in 2015-16. In six innings, Warner blazed his way to three hundreds at an average of 98.67.

In the first Test at Brisbane, played from November 5-9, Warner smashed 163 from 224 balls, with 19 fours and a six, in the first innings. Usman Khawaja also hit 174 in an impressive 556 for 4 declared. After New Zealand responded with 317 courtesy Kane Williamson’s 140, Warner came up with his second hundred of the match. He blasted 116 from 113 balls as Australia set Kiwis a massive target of 504, and won the Test by 208 runs.

The second Test was played at Perth from November 13-17. Australia again batted first, and this time Warner smashed a magnificent 253 from 286 balls, with 24 fours and 2 sixes, as Australia declared on 559 for 9. Under pressure, Kiwis responded with a majestic 290 from Ross Taylor and 166 from Williamson as they posted 624 all-out. Warner had a rare failure, falling for 24 in the second innings, as the Test ended in a high-scoring draw.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Graham Gooch Greatest Cricketers of All Time
