Top 5 instances of 'Mankading' in cricket

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.23K   //    26 Mar 2019, 14:28 IST

Ashwin's 'unsporting' attitude to dismiss Buttler has sparked a worldwide debate
Ashwin's 'unsporting' attitude to dismiss Buttler has sparked a worldwide debate

Running the non-striker out before delivering the ball, or 'Mankading', as it is commonly known, is considered taboo in cricket. It exists, and is very much legal, but it tarnishes the image of both the game and the player who is doing it. To mankad, or not to mankad - this is the question that runs through every bowler's mind.

On Monday, 25th March, Kings XI Punjab's skipper Ravichandran Ashwin went with the first option. Chasing a target of 185 in the fourth match of IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flying start, courtesy Jos Buttler. Having crossed the 100-run mark with more than seven overs to spare, things were looking in control for the home side.

But what happened next was not unprecedented, but unexpected. In the thirteenth over, Ashwin got Buttler run out, or 'Mankaded', which put his team in the driver's seat. The off-spinner has received a lot of criticism for this incident, but this is not new to world cricket.

We've seen many 'Mankading' incidents in the past, some of which were committed by legends of the game. Let us look at five such instances, barring the obvious Vinoo Mankad one:

#5 Aamir Kaleem v Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman plays for New Zealand now
Mark Chapman plays for New Zealand now

The Kiwi all-rounder, Mark Chapman started his international career with Hong Kong. He was involved in Hong Kong's Asia Cup qualifier against Oman in 2016 when the unfortunate incident took place.

Chasing Oman's 180, Hong Kong were cruising towards a victory, courtesy a fiery start by Babar Hayat. Chapman had just scored 8 runs in 7 balls when Aamir Kaleem, the left-arm spinner got him out by Mankading. Hong Kong eventually went on to lose the match by 5 runs.


Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
