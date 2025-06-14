Top 5 knocks of WTC 2023-25 cycle ft. Aiden Markram

A 2025 season of firsts continued with South Africa pulling off an improbable win in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lords's on June 14.

The Proteas chased down 282 in the fourth innings with five wickets in hand to win their second ICC title and first in 27 years. The two-year WTC cycle from 2023-25 had several incredible team results and memorable individual performances with the bat and the ball. With the WTC forcing teams to search for results, pitches across countries challenged batters like never before.

Yet, several expected and unexpected ones stepped up and delivered match-winning knocks under adverse conditions.

On that note, here are the top five knocks of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

#5 Cameron Green vs New Zealand, 2024

Cameron Green carried Australia to a crushing win with his batting heroics. [Credit: Getty]

Touted as the next big thing in Australian cricket, Cameron Green often struggled to live up to such a billing despite the occasional glimpses. However, in the opening Test of Australia's 2024 tour of New Zealand, the 26-year-old's tangible and intangible qualities were on full display.

After the shocking defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane, the Aussies were desperate for a series win in New Zealand to enhance their WTC final qualification hopes. The Kiwis won a crucial toss on a green Wellington pitch and put Australia to bat.

The visitors threw away a solid start by losing two quick wickets to be reeling at 65/2 when Green walked into bat. Yet, he remained unfazed by the challenging conditions or the match situation and produced a sparkling 174* off 275 deliveries to propel Australia to a formidable 383.

The rest of the match saw batters struggle as both teams failed to reach 200 in their respective batting displays. Green's sublime knock proved to be the difference-maker as Australia won by 172 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 series lead.

#4 Saud Shakeel vs England, 2024

Saud Shakeel's magical century propelled Pakistan to a rare Test series win against England. [Credit: Getty]

Pakistan Cricket has been undergoing turmoil off the field and turbulence on it in the Test format for the last several years. They hit rock bottom when Bangladesh whitewashed them at home in a two-Test series that almost eliminated them from WTC final qualification.

The troubles continued when England inflicted a massive defeat in the opening Test of the subsequent three-match series in Pakistan. The hosts finally responded with a 152-run win in the second Test to level the series at one apiece.

Pakistan bowled England out for 267 on a turning wicket at Rawalpindi in the decider, but the batters had to step up for the series to be won. Yet, a customary Pakistan collapse was looming when they slipped to 46/3 in response when talented left-hander Saud Shakeel walked into bat.

With the series on the line, the 29-year-old produced an incredible knock of 134 from 223 balls to help Pakistan recover and post 344 in their first essay. Inspired by Shakeel's single-handed efforts, the hosts bowled England out for a paltry 112 in the second innings and completed a nine-wicket win.

It was Pakistan's first home Test series victory since a 2-0 win in early 2021 against South Africa.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Australia, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal came out of the Perth challenge with flying colors. [Credit: Getty]

Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has been breaking records for fun in Tests since his debut in 2023. However, his big challenge was combating the world-class Australian attack on a bouncy Perth track, the venue for the opening game of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 23-year-old got off to the worst possible start on his maiden Australian tour with an eight-ball duck in the first innings. However, with the game in the balance after the first innings and India ahead by 46 runs, Jaiswal proved his credentials as a Test batter in the second essay.

With a brilliant mix of attack and defense, the southpaw dismantled the celebrated Aussie attack to score a 297-ball 161 to help India post a massive 487/6 declared. They eventually won the contest by 295 runs to capture an improbable 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

#2 Ollie Pope vs India, 2024

Ollie Pope's reverse-sweeping skills were on full display against the Indian spinners. [Credit: Getty]

England vice-captain Ollie Pope had a largely disappointing 2023-25 WTC cycle, averaging under 32 in 19 matches. However, he played the best knock in the Championship, excluding the final.

England's five-match away Test series in India was billed as the battle between the Bazball approach against the world-class Indian spinners. The first innings of the opening Test in Hyderabad saw the English batters surrender meekly for a sub-par 246.

In response, India amassed 436 to capture a seemingly insurmountable lead of 190. Yet, Pope had other ideas, scoring a majestic 196 off 278 balls on a turning pitch in Hyderabad to reignite England's hopes of a famous win.

His knock included 21 boundaries of the highest quality and variety and helped England post 420 in their second essay. Buoyed by Pope's brilliance, the England bowlers took over in the final innings to knock India over for 202 to complete a thrilling 28-run victory.

#1 Aiden Markram vs Australia, WTC Final, 2025

Aiden Markram saved his best for the last in the grand finale. [Credit: Getty]

South African opener Aiden Markram produced one of the greatest Test knocks with a fourth-innings century in the WTC final against Australia. Chasing 282 for victory, the right-hander displayed incredible resilience to score a remarkable century to propel the Proteas to a five-wicket win.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Markram remained determined and finished on 136 off 207 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. He was finally dismissed with only six to win, walking off to a standing ovation.

Markram's eighth century in Tests earned him Player of the Match honors in the WTC final.

