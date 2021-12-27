Top 5 ODI bowling performances of 2021

Since the T20 World Cup was held in 2021, the ODI format has not gained a lot of prominence this year. All teams were busy preparing for the ICC event by playing the majority of matches in the T20 format. Even India played only six ODIs in 2021, winning four and losing two.

England, the defending champions in the ODI format, featured in nine 50-over matches and ended up on the winning side in six of them. T20 World Cup champions Australia played only three ODIs, winning two of them.

T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand were undefeated in ODIs in 2021. However, the numbers are a bit misleading since they played only three games in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka and South Africa had a poor run in the ODIs this year. While the Lankans lost 10 out of 15 games, the Proteas won only three from 10. Furthermore, Pakistan lost four of six and West Indies five of nine.

Memorable ODI bowling efforts of 2021

Although only a handful of ODIs were played in 2021, there were a few impressive performances from bowlers. As 2021 comes to a close, we look back at five memorable bowling efforts in the one-day format.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan (4/8) vs West Indies - (1st ODI, Dhaka)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Pic: Getty Images

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made a brilliant return to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for not reporting a corrupt approach. He claimed 4 for 8 in 7.2 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies in Dhaka. Bangladesh bowled first after winning the toss and Shakib ran through Windies’ middle and lower-order as the visitors were restricted to 122.

After Mustafizur Rahman sent back West Indies’ openers cheaply, Shakib ended Andre McCarthy’s innings on 12. The batter attempted a sweep, but was foxed by the arm ball and cleaned up. Jason Mohammed (17) was then stumped by a full delivery that pitched on off and turned away to beat the batter’s defense.

ICC @ICC



Shakib Al Hasan picks up the last wicket of Alzarri Joseph, returning brilliant figures of 4/8 💥



#BANvWI | bit.ly/Ban-v-WI1 West Indies are all out for 122!Shakib Al Hasan picks up the last wicket of Alzarri Joseph, returning brilliant figures of 4/8 💥 West Indies are all out for 122!Shakib Al Hasan picks up the last wicket of Alzarri Joseph, returning brilliant figures of 4/8 💥#BANvWI | bit.ly/Ban-v-WI1 https://t.co/jPX8Lk080C

Nkrumah Bonner (0) was trapped lbw by another full ball from Shakib and Alzarri Joseph (4) cleaned through the gate between bat and pad. Chasing 123, Bangladesh romped home to victory by six wickets with 97 balls in hand.

#4 Dushmantha Chameera (5/16) vs Bangladesh - (3rd ODI, Dhaka)

Dushmantha Chameera celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera ran through Bangladesh’s batting line-up with figures of 5/16 in the third ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka in May. The Lankans batted first after winning the toss and posted 286 for 6 on the back of Kusal Perera’s 120. Chameera then claimed an impressive five-fer as Bangladesh folded up for 189 in 42.3 overs.

The Sri Lankan pacer took the first three wickets to fall. He had Mohammad Naim (1) caught at slip and dismissed Shakib Al Hasan (4) with a short ball. Chameera then had Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal (17) caught behind off a slower ball as the hosts slipped to 28 for 3.

ICC @ICC



Dushmantha Chameera’s 5/16 helps them defeat Bangladesh by 97 runs.



But the hosts have taken the series 2-1.



#BANvSL | bit.ly/Ban-v-SL3 Sri Lanka claim their first @cricketworldcup Super League points 👏Dushmantha Chameera’s 5/16 helps them defeat Bangladesh by 97 runs.But the hosts have taken the series 2-1. Sri Lanka claim their first @cricketworldcup Super League points 👏Dushmantha Chameera’s 5/16 helps them defeat Bangladesh by 97 runs.But the hosts have taken the series 2-1.#BANvSL | bit.ly/Ban-v-SL3 https://t.co/bPo3AHO7BX

The fast bowler returned towards the end of the innings to have Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) caught off a slower ball. Chameera then cleaned up Taskin Ahmed (0) with a yorker to complete a five-fer. Sri Lanka won the match but lost the ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar