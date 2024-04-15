Top 5 most sixes by an Indian in all T20s ft. Rohit Sharma

After the T20 World Cup 2007 victory, the Indian Premier League (IPL) popularized the T20 format all over the world. Many countries took notice of the fans' demands and started their leagues like BBL, The Hundred, PSL, CPL, LPL and BPL.

Certainly the batters with their thick willow have become favorable preposition against bowlers; however, it takes a lot of effort for them to continue the onslaught. However, there have been few batters from all around the world to have demonstrated their six-hitting capability.

On that note, let's check out the list of players hitting the most sixes in the shortest format of the game.

#5 KL Rahul - 300

The fifth position in this ranking is currently held by KL Rahul, who has hit 300 sixes in his T20 career. So, far, Rahul has amassed over 7,000 runs in 218 T20s at an average of 42.02.

Throughout the whole course of his T20 career, Rahul smacked 614 fours and 320 sixes. Currently, he leads the Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL.

#4 MS Dhoni - 331

Over the years, MS Dhoni has retained his ball-striking abilities to stun the opposition in the crunch moments.

After hitting three consecutive sixes against Mumbai Indians on April 14, Dhoni stands second on the list with 331 maximums in T20s. The veteran batter has donned the role in a perfect manner, and is a key player for Chennai.

Overall, Dhoni has over 5,400 runs in 256 IPL innings.

#3 Suresh Raina - 332

'Mr. IPL' certainly was a clean striker of the ball during his playing days, and was someone who scored boundaries at his will.

At one point of time, Raina was the top-scorer in the tournament's history with 5,528 runs in 205 appearances. He hit 506 fours and 203 sixes, and made everyone his fan due to consistency in delivering for the team. In the T20s, Raina has hit a total of 332 sixes.

#2 Virat Kohli - 383

Known for his passion and never-say-die attitude, Virat Kohli has amassed over 12,000 runs and hit a total of 383 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

The major chunk of that have come from the IPL, as he has mustered close to 7,600 runs, with 246 sixes to his name.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 502

The standout batter, who has been credible with his six-hitting capability is Rohit Sharma. The former Mumbai Indians skipper has scored over 6,400 runs in 249 IPL games, with two centuries.

One of the centuries came on April 14, when he remained unbeaten on 105* off 63 balls. 'Hitman' also became the first Indian player to hit more than 500 sixes in T20s. He now trails Colin Munro (548 sixes), Andre Russell (678 sixes), all-rounder Kieron Pollard (860 sixes), and Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes),