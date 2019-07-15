World Cup 2019 Final: Twitter lashes out at ICC for their rules to decide the winner after a tied super over
The hosts and pre-tournament favourites England took on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup. Neither of the teams had lifted the World Cup in their history so there was a lot of buzz around the game. The match surely lived up to the expectations as it turned out to be one of the greatest matches in ODI history.
The final ended in a tie, and the super over was contested to decide the winner of the World Cup. Both the teams gave their all, and even the super over failed to yield a result as it also ended in a tie.
According to the rules laid down by the International Cricket Council (ICC), England were crowned as the champions of the world on the basis of having hit more boundaries all through the match.
While the England team and its fans celebrated, the Kiwis were heartbroken as they had given their best to win the match but they failed to cross the line. Many fans and critics felt that the Blackcaps were also deserving to lift the cup, but fell short by the most bizarre of margins in the context of the enormity of the World Cup final.
Apart from the 'boundary count' rule which decided the winner, yet another incident irked the cricket fans all around the world. When England needed nine runs off three balls, Ben Stokes' dive at the striker's end to complete a brace followed a lot more action.
Martin Guptill fired a throw in from mid-wicket as the ball deflected off the southpaw's bat and trickled away to the boundary for four extra runs, which meant that England collected six runs when ideally, they should have only had two runs.
Ben Stokes seemed apologetic about what had happened but the damage was done. These four extra runs changed the complexion of the game as it helped the hosts to get closer to the target.
Right after the incident, fans believed that the ball should have been declared dead as soon as it hit the English all-rounder. A few others also pointed out that the trophy should have ideally been shared at the end of the tied encounter.
Here is a look at how Twitter expressed its disappointment at ICC's set of rules.