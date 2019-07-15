World Cup 2019 Final: Twitter lashes out at ICC for their rules to decide the winner after a tied super over

It was an entertaining game

The hosts and pre-tournament favourites England took on New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup. Neither of the teams had lifted the World Cup in their history so there was a lot of buzz around the game. The match surely lived up to the expectations as it turned out to be one of the greatest matches in ODI history.

The final ended in a tie, and the super over was contested to decide the winner of the World Cup. Both the teams gave their all, and even the super over failed to yield a result as it also ended in a tie.

According to the rules laid down by the International Cricket Council (ICC), England were crowned as the champions of the world on the basis of having hit more boundaries all through the match.

While the England team and its fans celebrated, the Kiwis were heartbroken as they had given their best to win the match but they failed to cross the line. Many fans and critics felt that the Blackcaps were also deserving to lift the cup, but fell short by the most bizarre of margins in the context of the enormity of the World Cup final.

Apart from the 'boundary count' rule which decided the winner, yet another incident irked the cricket fans all around the world. When England needed nine runs off three balls, Ben Stokes' dive at the striker's end to complete a brace followed a lot more action.

Martin Guptill fired a throw in from mid-wicket as the ball deflected off the southpaw's bat and trickled away to the boundary for four extra runs, which meant that England collected six runs when ideally, they should have only had two runs.

Ben Stokes seemed apologetic about what had happened but the damage was done. These four extra runs changed the complexion of the game as it helped the hosts to get closer to the target.

Right after the incident, fans believed that the ball should have been declared dead as soon as it hit the English all-rounder. A few others also pointed out that the trophy should have ideally been shared at the end of the tied encounter.

Here is a look at how Twitter expressed its disappointment at ICC's set of rules.

If in a super over a country can win by the virtue of more boundaries then why can a country not win by the virtue of losing lesser wickets in the actual match? There is a serious problem with the your rules @ICC @cricketworldcup — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 14, 2019

At 12-12 in the final set, Djokovic vs Federer should have been decided on who hit the most aces...or backhand winners...or half volleys #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 14, 2019

I don’t agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup , my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end 😥. Great game an epic final !!!! #CWC19Final — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2019

Congratulations to England!

Commiserations New Zealand.

I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change. — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019

The rule is silly, but dont use it to shame the winners, or call their win unfair. In poor taste. They won basis the rules applicable to both sides. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 14, 2019

Difficult to digest this more boundary rule. Something like sudden death- continuous super overs till a result is a better solution. Understand, wanting a definite winner but sharing a trophy is better than deciding on more boundaries. Very tough on New Zealand. #EngVsNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 14, 2019

Hello @ICC, here are some comparatively less-random 'rules' for choosing the winner in future:



1. Jis team ke captain ki jeb mein pink rumaal ho.

2. The captain with more instagram followers.

3. The country NOT going through a confusing process to exit a continent. — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) July 14, 2019

The problem with rules in sports is you tend to like them depending on which side of the line you are. Rules are rules and they are made before the tournament. Nothing wrong in using boundaries as a tie breaker after the game and super over couldn't produce a result. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 14, 2019

Don't worry New Zealand we know how it feels, we are still suffering because of England's boundaries rule (1947) #EngvNZL — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) July 14, 2019

Because one team scored more boundaries than the other, they are the winners. For what joy? Why can't it be "The team that has scored more singles will be the winner"? An absolutely ridiculous rule. @ICC, it's a real shame! — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) July 14, 2019

Hey @ICC, to determine a winner on the basis of number of boundary hits is just not done. There needs to be some merit based rule. #CWC19Final — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 14, 2019

Ok @ICC please change two rules tomorrow:



1. No extra runs for deflection of overthrow



2. When super over is tied, there should be another super over. Win on no. of boundaries is stupid. #welldoneNZ — Sushant (@sushants) July 14, 2019

The DL system is actually based on runs and wickets lost... yet the Final result is only based on Boundaries hit? Not fair in my opinion. Must have been great to watch! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 14, 2019

Imagine if it was 1-1 in the Football World Cup after extra time and they said the team with the most shots on target won... Kinda feels like that to me.



(Really want to stress, I’m made up for England Cricket though and both teams knew the rules!!!)#SuperOverDraw #CWC2019 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 14, 2019