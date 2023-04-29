"Unstoppable monster" - Fans react to KKR opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's onslaught against GT in IPL 2023 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a scintillating knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.

Gurbaz replaced Jason Roy in KKR's playing XI, as the latter had to sit out due to a back spasm. The Afghan batter made the most of his chance, smashing a terrific half-century after Kolkata were asked to bat first by Gujarat in the IPL 2023 contest.

The right-handed batter stole the show with his strokeplay, taking the GT bowlers to the cleaners. Gurbaz mustered 81 runs off just 39 balls, finishing with an outstanding strike rate of 207.69.

He struck seven sixes and five fours before finally being dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 16th over of KKR's innings. Following his knock, many fans took to social media, praising Gurbaz for his swashbuckling batting.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Athul Dev @Athul_V_Dev Well played Gurbaz. Great innings from the young Afghan who replaced Roy in the starting eleven. And i think Roy-Gurbaz opening together will be beneficial for us in the next crucial games Well played Gurbaz. Great innings from the young Afghan who replaced Roy in the starting eleven. And i think Roy-Gurbaz opening together will be beneficial for us in the next crucial games

Ibrahim_66 @cric_insane

81 off 39 That's quite brilliant

#KKRvGT Woah seems Rahmanullah Gurbaz did a Gurbaz today ehh 🥵81 off 39 That's quite brilliant Woah seems Rahmanullah Gurbaz did a Gurbaz today ehh 🥵😍😍81 off 39 That's quite brilliant 🙌#KKRvGT

Dinu | DARK DEVIL @Dinu_Akshiii

in fact he did more than what Roy can do against Rashid n Noor. Gurbaz made sure that #KKR don’t miss Jason Roy today.in fact he did more than what Roy can do against Rashid n Noor. Gurbaz made sure that #KKR don’t miss Jason Roy today. in fact he did more than what Roy can do against Rashid n Noor. https://t.co/mN6lZPt9iF

Kiran Choudhary @heliophilicous Gurbaz my brother, you're a king Gurbaz my brother, you're a king 👑

Popeye - The Sailor Man @HelloWorld0603

Been a fan of his batting since day one !! Next big thing for Afghanistan cricket. Whatta innings by Rehmanullah GurbazBeen a fan of his batting since day one !! Next big thing for Afghanistan cricket. Whatta innings by Rehmanullah Gurbaz ✌️✌️Been a fan of his batting since day one !! Next big thing for Afghanistan cricket.

கௌதம் @Gowtham_Jan17 One man show gurbaz well done One man show gurbaz well done👏

Mr. Chaudhuri @ChaudhuriUTD 🏼 #KKRvGT Fair to say, Gurbaz grabbed this opportunity with both hands, and how! 81 off 39 with a strike rate of 207.69, brilliant! 🏏 Fair to say, Gurbaz grabbed this opportunity with both hands, and how! 81 off 39 with a strike rate of 207.69, brilliant! 🏏👏🏼💜 #KKRvGT

sohom | kkr era @AwaaraHoon Salute to Gurbaz, what a gem of an innings. Carried this KKR innings singlehandedly till now 🫡 Salute to Gurbaz, what a gem of an innings. Carried this KKR innings singlehandedly till now 🫡💜

Interestingly, Gurbaz was a part of the GT side in the previous season of the IPL. However, the team management benched him for the entire season as he didn't get a single opportunity to prove his worth.

The dynamic batter's hitting against his Afghan teammate Rashid Khan garnered a lot of buzz. He accumulated 30 runs from 11 balls against the crafty leg spinner.

KKR post a 180-run target for GT at Eden Gardens

Rahmanullah Gurbaz fought a lone battle as Kolkata's remaining top-order batters failed to score substantially in the contest. His opening partner, Narayan Jagadeesan, was dismissed for 19.

In a strange move, KKR promoted Shardul Thakur to No. 3. However, the move didn't yield positive results for them as the bowling all-rounder bagged a four-ball duck.

Gurbaz didn't receive enough support from his partners, but he continued to score runs at a brisk pace, making it tougher for the GT bowlers. Andre Russell chipped in with a valuable cameo towards the back-end, scoring 34 off 19 balls.

For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers. The veteran pacer bagged three wickets and conceded 33 runs from his full quota of four overs. Kolkata ultimately finished on 179/7 after 20 overs.

