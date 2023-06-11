Virat Kohli's 3 best knocks in a fourth innings of a Test match

The stage is set for the all-important Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia at the Kennington Oval, London.

Australia will fancy their chances to clinch the title as they are just seven wickets away from a win. Meanwhile, Team India's hopes will be pinned on the middle and lower order to somehow manage to score the 280 required runs on the ultimate day.

Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) are currently unbeaten at the crease and have already added 71 runs for the fourth wicket.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India need 280 runs to win

Australia need 7 wickets

Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) in the middle

WTC Trophy up for grabs



Will India’s 10-year wait for ICC trophy be over today or will Australia win it?



It’s Test cricket at it’s very… It’s D-Day! 🤩India need 280 runs to winAustralia need 7 wicketsVirat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) in the middleWTC Trophy up for grabsWill India’s 10-year wait for ICC trophy be over today or will Australia win it?It’s Test cricket at it’s very… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It’s D-Day! 🤩🔹 India need 280 runs to win🔸 Australia need 7 wickets🔹 Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) in the middle 🔸 WTC Trophy up for grabs Will India’s 10-year wait for ICC trophy be over today or will Australia win it? 🏆It’s Test cricket at it’s very… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PRH2ef60sI

While Rahane has batted magnificently in both innings of the ongoing Test, Kohli's wicket will be extremely crucial in the game. If Australia manages to send Kohli early, it will certainly jolt the Indian camp massively.

However, Kohli looked imperturbed on Day 4 and was also batting calmly as well. The Delhi-born lad will undoubtedly back himself to pull the miracle off and end India's 10-year drought of a major ICC trophy.

Kohli, who has mustered a plethora of runs in his career, also has a great record while batting in the fourth innings of a Test match. Across the 27 times he has batted in fourth innings, Kohli has made 1,033 runs at an exceptional average of 49.2. This includes seven half-centuries and two centuries as well.

Just before Virat Kohli steps onto the field with one eye on scripting history in the WTC final, let's take a look at three of his best knocks, which have come in the fourth innings of a Test game.

#3 54 off 99 vs Australia in Melbourne - 2014/15

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 5

The 2014/15 series between India and Australia saw Virat Kohli at his ominous best as he dominated the Aussie bowlers in challenging conditions Down Under.

Although India endured a 2-0 defeat in the four-match series, Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter for India (692 runs). Interestingly, he notched up four centuries and one half-century on the tour.

His only fifty in the series also came in a crunch moment in the third Test in Melbourne. After a delayed declaration by Australia, India needed 376 runs with only 70 overs remaining in the game.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He has scored 696 runs @ 69.60 on Day 5.



Will he do it again today? 🤔



#AUSvIND #WTC23 #CricketTwitter Virat Kohli has scored 100+ runs on Day 5 of a Test, thrice, in the last 10 years.He has scored 696 runs @ 69.60 on Day 5.Will he do it again today? 🤔 Virat Kohli has scored 100+ runs on Day 5 of a Test, thrice, in the last 10 years. He has scored 696 runs @ 69.60 on Day 5. Will he do it again today? 🤔#AUSvIND #WTC23 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/xMZ1WMkXWq

Australia pacers were relentless as they wanted to bundle India out within the 70 overs of Day 5. India, meanwhile, also endured a shaky start. Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were sent back with only 19 runs on the board.

Virat Kohli then soaked up the pressure and played a positive brand of cricket, like he did all throughout the series. Alongside Rahane, Kohli added 85 runs for the fourth wicket.

With the help of seven boundaries, Kohli completed his half-century and made sure India don't endure any hiccups for the next 26 overs. Unfortunately, for him, Kohli handed a simple catch to square leg when he was on 54 and was gutted after his dismissal.

However, the resistance shown by Rahane (48) and MS Dhoni (24*) paid off and India managed to salvage a draw in the fourth innings.

#2 105* off 135 vs New Zealand in Wellington, 2014

New Zealand v India - 2nd Test: Day 5

From 2013 to 2016, Virat Kohli's domination in the away tours made him a different beast altogether. After a great tour to South Africa, Kohli continued his class in the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

In the second Test in Wellington, India were given a stiff target of 435 runs to chase in the 52 odd overs on the final day. The hosts, who were down and out in the game, made a phenomenal comeback in the game on the back of a maiden triple century by Brendon McCullum.

India had their work cut out as winning the Test match was out of the question and a draw was the best they could have hoped for. India started in a shaky manner, loosing both their openers with just 10 runs on the board.

After scoring 17, Cheteshwar Pujara also lost his wicket. The game seemed to be going New Zealand's way but Kohli had other plans. In his usual self, he started to take charge of the bowlers and batted at an excellent strike rate of above 77. Clobbering 15 fours and a six, the right-hander completed his century in 129 balls.

The duo of Kohli and Rohit Sharma (31* off 97) stitched up an unbeaten and a match-saving partnership of 112 runs for the fourth wicket.

Even though this knock didn't come as a winning cause, Kohli would certainly look back at it with utmost satisfaction.

#1 141 off 175 vs Australia in Adelaide, 2014/15

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 5. [Getty Images]

Another innings from the 2014/15 Border-Gavasker series in Australia, Kohli set the stage on fire when he smashed centuries in both innings in his very first Test as captain. India were without the services of their regular captain MS Dhoni in the first match of their tour.

The hosts dominated the proceedings as they piled up 517/7 in the first innings, with Michael Clarke, Steve Smith and David Warner hitting centuries.

India were bowled out for 444 runs with captain Kohli hitting a brilliant 115 runs off 184 balls in the first innings.

Australia declared their second innings at a score of 290/5 and set a target of 364 runs.

Requiring 364 runs in the 4th innings to win the Test match, India lost two early wickets in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara.

However, Murali Vijay and Kohli then came up with one of their most memorable partnerships and stitched a much-needed 185-run stand for the third wicket.

Pari @BluntIndianGal On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli scored 141 at Adelaide and became the first Asian captain ever to score hundred in both innings on captaincy debut On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli scored 141 at Adelaide and became the first Asian captain ever to score hundred in both innings on captaincy debut🐐❤️ https://t.co/THK7RyeIXJ

Vijay (99) held one end as Kohli played stroke-filled innings to take India close to the target. The Tamil Nadu batter also played a few glorious shots whenever the opportunity presented itself.

The two took India from 57/2 to 242/2 and gave their team genuine hope of recording an unforgettable win over the Aussies. Unfortunately, for India, Vijay's dismissal triggered a collapse as India were bowled out for 315, handing the hosts a 48-run win.

Virat played a superb innings of 141 runs off 175 balls albeit in a losing cause. Right through the match, he dominated the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris and Nathan Lyon.

A similar quality of innings is what the Indian fans will be hoping from the modern-day legend in the WTC 2023 final as well.

Poll : 0 votes