Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Marsh - comparing their stats after 54 IPL matches

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This 70th fixture of the season will be played on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
RCB have already secured a spot in the playoffs, currently sitting third on the points table with 17 points from 13 matches. A victory against LSG will guarantee them a top-two finish. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow have been eliminated from the playoff race and are placed seventh, with 12 points from 13 games.
As both teams gear up for their last league encounter, attention will be on two in-form batters — Virat Kohli from RCB and Mitchell Marsh from LSG. Kohli has been in excellent touch, scoring 548 runs in 12 innings, while Marsh has impressed as well, accumulating 560 runs in the same number of innings.
With both batters aiming to sign off the league stage on a high note, this article takes a closer look at how Kohli and Marsh compare statistically after 54 IPL matches.
Comparing the stats of Virat Kohli and Mitchell Marsh after 54 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Virat Kohli made his IPL debut in the inaugural 2008 season and has since established himself as one of the tournament’s standout performers.
Over the course of 264 matches, he has scored 8,552 runs at an average of 39.59 and a strike rate of 132.75, including 62 half-centuries and a record eight centuries — the most by any player in IPL history. Notably, in his first 54 IPL games, Kohli had accumulated 1,066 runs.
On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh made his IPL debut in the 2010 season and has since played in 54 matches, scoring 1,225 runs.
#2 Average and Strike rate
In his first 54 IPL appearances, Virat Kohli recorded an average of 26.65 with a strike rate of 122.39.
In comparison, Mitchell Marsh, after playing 54 IPL matches so far, holds a nearly identical average of 26.63 but boasts a significantly higher strike rate of 141.29.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
Virat Kohli recorded five half-centuries in his first 54 IPL matches, with his highest score of 71 off 51 balls coming against the Deccan Chargers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the 2011 season.
In comparison, Mitchell Marsh has notched up eight fifties and a century in his 54-match IPL career so far. The Australian's standout performance came in the ongoing 2025 season, where he scored a blazing 117 off 64 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
#4 Runs in a winning cause
Across Virat Kohli’s first 54 IPL appearances, his team emerged victorious in 28 matches. In those wins, he scored 579 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.06 and a strike rate of 127.03, which included two half-centuries.
In comparison, Mitchell Marsh has been part of 22 wins in his 54-match IPL career so far. In those victories, he has accumulated 592 runs in 17 innings at an average of 37.00 and an impressive strike rate of 149.12, featuring five fifties and one century.
