Virat Kohli vs Suresh Raina - comparing their stats after 205 IPL matches

Virat Kohli is among the greatest batters to have plied his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even in the IPL 2025 season which has been suspended for a week, Kohli displayed great form, scoring 505 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 11 matches with seven half-centuries.

He is also the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL, having amassed 8509 runs from 263 matches from the inaugural season till present.

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina is also among the top names to have played in the IPL. Raina is also among the highest run-getters in the history of the league. He played 205 matches, making a name for himself among the veterans of the league.

Raina has played a massive role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning multiple titles over the years, being one of their key players. He last featured in the 2021 season of the IPL.

That said, here is a comparison of the stats of the two IPL legends after 205 matches in the cash-rich league.

Virat Kohli vs Suresh Raina comparison after 205 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Virat Kohli made his IPL debut in 2008 and has been a part of RCB for all seasons in the league till present. As mentioned above, he has scored 8509 runs from 263 matches in his IPL career. However, in his first 205 matches of the tournament, Kohli had scored 6240 runs from 197 innings.

Suresh Raina also made his IPL debut in 2008 and predominantly played for CSK, except for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 where he played for Gujarat Lions before returning to CSK. The left-hander played 205 matches in the IPL and scored 5528 runs from 200 innings.

Kohli is clearly ahead of his former Indian teammate in terms of runs scored after 205 matches.

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 205 197 6240 Suresh Raina 205 200 5528

#2 Average & Strike rate

While Virat Kohli started off as a middle-order batter in his first few seasons, he then regularly started to open the batting for RCB as the league progressed. The right-hander has an overall overage of 39.57 and a strike-rate of 132.60. In his first 205 games, Kohli had an average of 37.59 and a strike-rate of 130.16.

On the other hand, Suresh Raina batted in the middle order throughout his IPL career. In his 205 matches, the left-hander had an average of 32.51 and a strike-rate of 136.73.

While Kohli had a better average during this phase, Raina has a better strike-rate.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Virat Kohli 205 37.59 130.16 Suresh Raina 205 32.51 136.73

#3 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause

Virat Kohli scored 3246 runs from his 205 games in a winning cause. In this period, he scored 20 fifties and four centuries in these wins, making significant contributions with the bat.

On the other hand, Suresh Raina scored 3559 runs in a winning cause from his 205 games in the IPL. The left-hander scored 24 half-centuries and one hundred in a winning cause while his team won 122 of those matches.

Raina edges past Kohli closely, having a few more runs and one more fifty-plus score than him in this phase.

Player Matches Totals runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50 + scores in a winning cause Virat Kohli 205 6240 3246 20/4 24 Suresh Raina 205 5528 3559 24/1 25

