T20 World Cup 2021: Top 5 moments of the tournament so far

After a five-year hiatus, the seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is well and truly underway in the UAE and Oman. We've already witnessed some enthralling action from some of the best cricketing nations around the globe.

Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021 kicked off on 17th October with Oman co-hosting the grand ICC event for the first time. With the Associate nations taking center stage, some for the first time, there were a few emotional and fairytale moments along the way.

Oman got the ball rolling with a 10-wicket win against Papua New Guinea, who hoped to go on and inspire a generation to take up the sport in the country. While the Barramundis were winless in their three games, they gave a good account of themselves and showed what they had to offer..

With only four teams advancing to the Super 12 stage, Oman eventually missed out on a spot. While Bangladesh got through after an early set-back, Sri Lanka marched undefeated into the next round. Alongside the duo, after a few ups and downs, Namibia and Scotland triumphed to make it amongst the big boys.

There have been plenty of moments to behold, even in the Super 12 phase. From the defending champions being brushed aside, to some broken streaks, here's a look at the top five moments of the T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

#5 Mujeeb Ur Rehman bags a fifer in Afghanistan's opener against Scotland

A few years ago, Afghanistan might have found themselves in Round 1, but not anymore. The rising Asian giants were granted Full Member status in 2017 and haven't looked back since.

When their opening game against Scotland came around, Afghanistan showed that they belong at the highest level. With a tremendous batting performance to score 190 while batting first, one would say they were already in the driving seat to win the contest.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman's bewitching spin ensured that the result was put beyond doubt. The youngster ran riot in the powerplay to return with figures of 5/20. In doing so, Mujeeb became only the sixth bowler to take a fifer in the T20 World Cup and the first Afghan player to do so.

#4 Namibia's dream run in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign

At the start of the tournament, Namibia players were quite vocal about being inspired by their country's achievements in the 50-over World Cup in 2003. Although they failed to win a single game, reaching the big stage was a huge thing in itself.

18 years on, Namibia made their first appearance in a T20 World Cup. With just 16 contracted players, they have outdone their predecessors. Not only did they bag their first victory over a Test-playing nation in Ireland, they also sealed qualification to the Super 12s.

After losing their first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Round 1, Nambia have had a spectacular turnaround, winning their next three games. As things stand, Namibia are placed third in Group 2, ahead India and New Zealand. Regardless of what happens to them from here on, they have been one of the stories of the tournament with their dream run.

#3 Pakistan finally end their losing streak against India in World Cups

On a blockbuster Sunday, India against Pakistan was the headline act. It was the most awaited game of the tournament between two arch-rivals. India had one of the greatest unbeaten streaks in one of the biggest rivalries in the world.

In all formats of the World Cup, the Men in Blue were unbeaten against Pakistan. That finally changed on Sunday. Having gone through the torture of "Mauka Mauka" for several years, Pakistan finally grasped their opportunity with a momentous win against their neighbors.

While Shaheen Shah Afridi did the early damage to have the Indians in peril, Mohammad Rizwan, alongside his skipper, Babar Azam, led Pakistan to a comprehensive 10-wicket victory. Not only did Pakistan end their unwanted winless streak against India in World Cups, they also inflicted India's first defeat by such a margin in T20Is.

It was certainly a huge moment for the nation and the celebrations on the streets of Pakistan went long into the night, with their team finally seizing their "mauka."

#2 Curtis Campher's 4 wickets in 4 deliveries

Ireland's tournament didn't go as planned, with the team knocked out from the first round of the tournament. After a memorable win in their first game against the Netherlands, Ireland were eliminated after losing their next two matches.

The highlight of that win was Curtis Campher's memorable over in which he emulated Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan, becoming only the third player in international cricket to take four wickets off four deliveries in T20Is.

Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe were the victims of this unwanted record, as Campher became the first Irish bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20I.

The 22-year-old all-rounder also became only the second player to take a hat-trick in a T20 World Cup after Brett Lee achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2007. While Ireland's tournament came to a disappointing end, Campher's magical over will go down as one for the archives.

#1 Defending champions West Indies were brushed aside in their opening match

It was set to be an epic clash on the opening day of the Super 12s as the two finalists from the previous edition of the tournament locked horns.

Ian Bishop, exclaiming the words - "Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name" -attained somewhat of a cult status after West Indies pulled off one of the most magnificent final-over chases in the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Five years on, England, now world champions in the 50-over format, were back with revenge on their minds. With a clinical bowling performance, England bundled out the defending champions for a measly 55.

England also won their second game and sit comfortably atop Group 1 with one foot in the semi-finals. The two-time champions, meanwhile, are staring down the barrel of an early exit from the tournament.

