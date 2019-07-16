West Indies vs India: Three batsmen who deserve to be included in the squad

West Indies will take on India in a full series in August.

India's tour of the West Indies will begin on 3rd August. The series will feature three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. This will be India's first assignment after the 2019 World Cup. With captain Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour, fringe players are likely to find a place in the squad.

In this article, we will look at three batsmen who deserve to be included in the squad.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal was called up as a replacement for the injured Vijay Shankar during the World Cup.

Though he didn’t get a chance, calling an uncapped player during a mega-event shows that the team management has tremendous faith in Agarwal’s abilities and sees him as a player for the future. Agarwal made his Test debut last year during the Australia tour and he impressed one and all with his temperament as he hit a classy 77 in his debut innings at the MCG.

Agarwal showed his skill and technique during that knock and was never overawed by the magnitude of the occasion. He was unlucky not to get a century on debut. His calmness and composure stood out during the tour.

Agarwal is an extremely adaptable batsman and moves across conditions and formats with ease. He has a T20 strike rate of 131.67 and a First Class average of 50.17 which showcases his range adequately and he is surely one for the future and will be one of Indian batting's mainstays in all three formats in the near future.

Expect him to be included in the Indian squad for the Caribbean tour, especially with the injury cloud still hovering over Shikhar Dhawan.

