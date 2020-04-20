When CSK captain MS Dhoni beat Dwayne Bravo in a 3-run dash after IPL 2018 win

MS Dhoni raced Dwayne Bravo after IPL 2018 final

In an Instagram Live chat with Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Bravo recalled the time MS Dhoni put his fitness to test against him after their IPL title win against SRH in 2018.

Dwayne Bravo, then 34 years old, explained how the '3-run dash' came into being. During the tournament, MS Dhoni's sly comments calling Bravo an old man got under the West Indies all-rounder's skin, and in turn, the latter challenged him to a race.

Dhoni, 36 years old at the time, was still considered as one of the fittest in the cricketing world, and also regarded one of the quickest between the wickets by his IPL and Indian teammates.

"He kept saying throughout the entire season that I am an old man, I am an old man. I am very slow. I told him, 'I will challenge you in a sprint between the wickets'. He said 'no chance'. I said 'we will do it after the tournament is over'."

Bravo, however, made sure that the race took place only after the tournament ended, as a torn hamstring would have meant the end of the tournament for either of the players.

"I said 'I don't want to do it in the middle of the tournament and one of us pop our hamstrings'."

'MS Dhoni and CSK showed faith in my ability'

Dwayne Bravo has been the go-to bowler for the Chennai Super Kings in the death overs

Bravo also revealed that captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming trusted him at all times, and that they gave him the confidence required to tackle any situation without doubting his ability to fulfil the task.

"I am trusted by the captain MS a lot, and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself."

The West Indian explained that despite his below-par performances in some of the games, his place in the XI was never questioned. He compared this situation to other teams and clarified that he would have been dropped if it was for any other captain to decide.

"Sometimes, I bowl in the death overs and go for a lot of runs. Different teams, different captains,even in the commentary they said 'it's time to move on from Bravo, get someone else to bowl at the death'."

Bravo's IPL record of 1483 runs and 147 wickets is any captain's dream for an all-rounder. However, despite his consistent performances, he has often been questioned several times for the occasional drop in form.

He has credited his success in the IPL to the CSK franchise for sticking with him and keeping faith in him through both the highs and the lows.

"CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent."