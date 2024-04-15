When was the last time CSK won three consecutive matches vs MI in the IPL

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prevailed over the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday (April 14).

With this victory, Chennai have now won three games on the trot against Mumbai in the cash-rich league. The last two games were played in IPL 2023, where CSK comfortably chased down the totals.

The recent game saw Chennai posting a strong total of 206 on the board at Wankhede Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66) were terrific with their contributions while MS Dhoni (20* off 4) gave a final flourish. Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets for the home team but conceded 43 in three overs.

In response, Mumbai were off to a flyer with Ishan Kishan (23) and Rohit Sharma, as they stitched a partnership of 70 runs in seven overs. Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Pandya (2) didn't trouble the scores much, which put Mumbai under pressure.

Thereafter, CSK restricted MI to 186, as Sharma remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 balls, adding five sixes to his tally. 'Hitman' now has 502 maximums to his name in the T20 format.

On that note, let's take a look at the last time CSK secured three consecutive wins against MI.

CSK won three consecutive matches against MI in 2014

In the 2014 season, the arch-rivals met on three occasions — two league stage games and an Eliminator.

Match 13, Dubai

The first encounter in the 2014 season saw then-Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma score 50 off 41 to lead MI to a respectable total of 141. For CSK, Mohit Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief with four scalps.

In response, Brendon McCullum (71) was sensational in helping CSK chase down the score in 19 overs. Harbhajan Singh picked up two wickets for the Mumbai-based side.

Match 33, Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Indians clashed against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of the 2014 season. Ambati Rayudu (59) was the top-scorer for MI, leading them to a below-par total of 157. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with figures of 3/30 in four overs.

In a chase of 158, Dwayne Smith (57) was impressive in the top order, resulting in CSK sealing the game with three balls to spare. Lasith Malinga and Praveen Kumar picked two wickets each for MI.

Eliminator, Brabourne Stadium

In the crucial eliminator, Mumbai Indians batted first and put 173 on the board, courtesy of Lendl Simmons 67 off 44. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with figures of 3/42.

Thereafter, Suresh Raina (54*) and David Hussey (40*) were the major contributors to pave the way for CSK's seven-wicket victory. Harbhajan went on to pick up two wickets for Mumbai.

However, Chennai sustained a loss to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.