When MS Dhoni batted with current CSK coach in last-ball thriller in IPL 2008 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni has worked wonders for the franchise in the IPL alongside head coach Stephen Fleming, who took over the role in 2009. The iconic captain-coach duo has guided CSK to five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

While they have forged a formidable partnership off the field, Dhoni and Fleming also shared the pitch during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. One notable match where the two batted together was CSK’s game against Virender Sehwag’s Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) on May 8, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After winning the toss, Dhoni opted to field first. Delhi’s openers, Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, gave their team a solid start, adding 45 runs before the former fell for 23 off 18 balls. AB de Villiers was dismissed for a golden duck by Albie Morkel, bringing Shikhar Dhawan to the crease.

Dhawan and Gambhir then stitched together a dominant 121-run stand for the third wicket off just 76 deliveries. Gambhir top-scored with 80 off 49, while Dhawan contributed 59 off 46, powering Delhi to 187/5 in their 20 overs.

In response, CSK’s opening pair of Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan and Stephen Fleming gave the team a flying start, adding 62 runs in just 37 balls. Vidyut was eventually dismissed for 40 off 23 deliveries.

Dhoni walked in at No. 3 and shared a 35-run stand with Fleming for the second wicket. Fleming scored a quick 44 off 28 balls, while Suresh Raina was dismissed cheaply for one. Albie Morkel then played a blazing cameo, smashing 30 off 15 balls, and Dhoni chipped in with a run-a-ball 33.

The match went down to the wire, with CSK needing 15 runs off the final over. S. Badrinath and Manpreet Gony were at the crease, with Shoaib Malik set to bowl. Gony took charge, scoring 12 runs off the first three balls. Badrinath added two runs off the fourth delivery, but the penultimate ball was a dot, leaving CSK needing one run off the last ball.

Malik bowled a flighted delivery, and Badrinath stepped out to loft it toward deep midwicket. Dhawan made a full-stretch diving attempt but couldn’t hold onto the catch, as the batters completed a single, sealing a dramatic four-wicket win for the Super Kings off the final ball.

MS Dhoni and CSK endured a tough IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in their history with just eight points.

The season also marked MS Dhoni’s return to captaincy after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury following the fifth match. However, Dhoni's return couldn’t reverse the team's fortunes, as the five-time champions continued to struggle.

Dhoni featured in all 14 matches but had limited impact with the bat, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. His highest score in the season was an unbeaten 30.

