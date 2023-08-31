Who is Camilla Harris? 5 things to know about David Miller's fiancée

David Miller announced his engagement with Camilla Harris earlier today (August 31) via an Instagram post. The Gujarat Titans star posted five photos from his engagement with Camilla. Miller decided to propose to his lady love at Mpala Jena.

Miller and Harris had been in a relationship for quite some time. Harris even shared a reel of their vacation, where they had a great time together. They have taken a big step in their love life, and Harris even wrote in her Instagram caption that the wedding festivities would begin soon.

Before David Miller gets hitched to Camilla Harris, here's a list of five interesting things you should know about the GT star's future wife.

#1 Camilla Harris is a polo player

Like David Miller, Camilla Harris is also an athlete. While Miller represents South Africa in men's cricket and Gujarat Titans in IPL, Harris' Instagram bio states that she is a polo player.

Polo is a sport played between two teams, where the players sit on the horses and use a mallet with a long, flexible handle to hit a wooden ball in the goal post.

Harris has shared a lot of photos of herself playing polo on her Instagram profile. She has also clicked photos with her horses.

#2 Camilla Harris is an entrepreneur

Harris' Instagram profile describes her as an entrepreneur. She has more than 13,000 followers on the platform. While she has not shared the details of her business, Harris wrote that she helps others earn money.

She has also uploaded a couple of Instagram stories, sharing details of sales of beauty products online. A couple of highlights on her Instagram are titled 'Success Trip' as well.

#3 Harris visited Australia for Polocrosse World Cup 2019

Harris toured Australia for the Polocrosse World Cup in 2019. Hosts Australia won that tournament. She shared photos from her Australian tour on Instagram back in 2019.

She had a great time with her teammates in Australia. Interestingly, even David Miller played in the Cricket World Cup that year for South Africa.

#4 Camilla Harris traveled to Sri Lanka to cheer for David Miller in the Lanka Premier League

David Miller recently turned up for the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League. His girlfriend Camilla also visited the island nation to cheer for him. While neither Miller nor Camilla shared any pictures together, Galle Titans player Chad Bowes shared a selfie with the couple on Instagram.

In a post expressing his gratitude to Sri Lanka, Chad Bowes posted the top photos from his gallery while playing in the Lanka Premier League. One of the pictures was with David Miller and Camilla.

#5 Camilla Harris joined the Titans FAM and was spotted with Shubman Gill's sister in IPL 2023

Harris also visited India to cheer for her partner David Miller, who turned up for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. She was spotted along with the Titan FAM, along with wives, girlfriends and sisters of other GT players.

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel shared a group photo of the Titans FAM at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Harris was present in the photos as well. She seemed to have formed a good bonding with Shahneel Gill.