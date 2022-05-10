Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, LSG vs GT - Match 57?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 62 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat only managed 144 for 4 despite Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 63. However, GT’s bowlers came up with a superb effort to clean up LSG for 82 in 13.5 overs. Rashid Khan stood out with figures of 4 for 24. With the win, Gujarat moved back to the top of the IPL 2022 points table. More significantly, they became the first team to confirm a playoff berth.

Chasing 145, Lucknow lost both their openers cheaply. After top-edging Yash Dayal for a six over the keeper, Quinton de Kock perished the very next ball for 11. The left-hander looked to drive a full delivery but was caught at cover point.

Mohammed Shami then dismissed KL Rahul (8) for the second time this season. The LSG skipper looked to pull a short ball but got a top edge and was caught by the keeper. Dayal conceded three fours in the sixth over but also claimed the wicket of Karan Sharma (4), who edged an attempted cut to short third man. By the end of the powerplay, Lucknow had slipped to 37 for 3, with Gujarat very much in the contest.

Krunal Pandya (5) was done in by a googly from Rashid as he stepped out of his crease. The leggie got the ball to spin past the edge and the keeper did the rest. GT kept LSG on the backfoot as Sai Kishore beat Ayush Badoni (8) in flight and had him stumped. The young batter danced down the wicket only to be left stranded.

Things kept going from bad to worse for Lucknow as Marcus Stoinis (2) and Jason Holder (1) perished in the 12th over. Stoinis was run out following a horrible mix-up with Deepak Hooda, while Holder was trapped leg-before by a Rashid leg-break.

Hooda’s innings ended on 27 as he top-edged the leggie. Avesh Khan (12) struck Rashid for a couple of impressive sixes but the GT leggie had the final say as the tailender feathered a heave to the keeper.

Impressive LSG restrict GT to 144 for 4 despite Gill’s 63*

Shubman Gill anchored Gujarat’s innings with a patient fifty. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Lucknow’s bowlers came up with a clinical effort to restrict Gujarat to 144 for 4 after losing the toss and bowling first. Gujarat’s innings never got any momentum. Thus, despite having wickets in hand and an unbeaten 63 from Gill, they fell short of 150.

Mohsin Khan’s dream run in IPL 2022 continued as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 5. The GT opener chipped a cutter towards mid-on and was easily caught. Matthew Wade’s comeback to the playing XI was not an impressive one. He was caught behind for 10 trying to paddle Avesh. Gill played a couple of handsome pulls but Gujarat could only get 35 in the powerplay.

The Titans were looking forward to a captain’s knock from Hardik Pandya. However, he perished for 11, edging a short-and-wide delivery from Avesh. With wickets falling, Gill could only open up completely but he did come up with a couple of handsome strokes.

David Miller hit the first six of the innings in the 16th over when he whacked Holder over extra cover. His innings was a struggle, though. He fell for 26 off 24 in the same over, slashing a short-and-wide ball to deep third man.

Gill brought up his fifty off 42 balls and celebrated by hitting Dushmantha Chameera for consecutive boundaries. After being dropped in the penultimate over, Rahul Tewatia (22* off 16) punished Holder for three fours in the last over to give Gujarat's total some respectability. In the end, it proved to be more than enough.

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Gill anchored Gujarat’s innings with his unbeaten 63. In hindsight, his knock was worth a lot more. Rashid spun a web around Lucknow’s batters, claiming four wickets. Dayal and Sai Kishore provided solid support with two scalps each.

LSG pacers Avesh (2/26) and Mohsin (1/18) once again impressed for the franchise. Hooda’s 27 was the top score in Lucknow’s innings.

Gill was named the Player of the Match for his defiant knock.

